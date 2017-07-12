2017 Skoda Octavia Facelift Launching Tomorrow

The 2017 Skoda Octavia facelift is all set to be launched in India tomorrow. In essence, it is a mid-life facelift of the new-generation Octavia which was launched in 2013. The Skoda Octavia has been one of the best-selling for the company in India ever since it was launched way back in 2002. Skoda has sold over 5 million units of the Octavia since the car made its global debut way back in 1996. It has always been a driver-focussed car with oodles of space and practicality in tow. The bookings have already begun for the new Octavia facelift. Here is everything you need to know about the 2017 Skoda Octavia facelift.

(2017 Skoda Octavia Facelift)

We had an opportunity to get behind the wheel of the 2017 Skoda Octavia facelift and are happy to say that it retains its driving charm and high levels of quality. There's a quite a bit that has changed, and for the better too. The front end sees feels fresher thanks to a glossy black grille and redesigned bumper that looks edgier too. The headlamp cluster is brand-new and split into four compartments. Skoda calls them QuadraLED headlamps. There is a chrome strip running along the length of the bumper and the hood too gets a few new creases which add edge and muscle to the look of the car.

(2017 Skoda Octavia Facelift dashboard)

Along with the exterior, there are a bunch of updates to the interior as well. The most noticeable update is the new 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is smartphone friendly and gets Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink as well. There is a choice of 10 ambient colours, a panoramic sunroof and more premium feeling materials. The cabin is a good place to be in. Skoda has also introduced the ParkPilot system on the 2017 Octavia facelift which will help the driver to manoeuvre the car out of a tight parking spot, adding a bit of autonomous tech as well.

(2017 Skoda Octavia Facelift Rear)

The 2017 Octavia facelift gets 4 airbags as standard with the top trims getting 8 airbags. ABS, EBD and traction control are standard across variants. As far as the engines are concerned, the 2017 Octavia facelift gets the same 1.8-litre TSI and the 2.0-litre TDI engines that are on offer now. The 1.8 TSI makes 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The engine is paired to a 7-speed DSG unit. Skoda claims a fuel efficiency figure of 14.7 kmpl for the TSI variant. The 2.0 TDI churns out 140.8 bhp and 320 Nm and is paired to a 6-speed DSG. The TDI variant will go 19.3 kilometres on a litre of diesel.

The current prices for the Skoda Octavia start from ₹ 20.61 lakh for the base petrol variant and go up to ₹ 22.15 lakh for the top of the line diesel model. We believe Skoda would price the 2017 Octavia at a slight premium over the current prices.