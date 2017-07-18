2017 MV Agusta Brutale 800: 5 Things To Know

The MV Agusta Brutale 800 is one of the most radically designed and feisty middleweight motorcycles you can get your hands on, and was updated for the 2017 edition with a bulk of changes. This devil from Italy will be officially available in India from July 19, 2017 and MV Agusta's Indian representative - Motoroyale, will be importing the new Brutale 800 for Indian customers as Semi-Knocked Down (SKD) units priced at ₹ 15.59 lakh (ex-showroom). Here are a few things you need to know about the 2017 MV Agusta Brutale 800.

1. Unmistakable Yet Evolved Design

The MV Agusta Brutale 800 comes with a bold and aggressive design

The MV Agusta Brutale 800 is highly distinguishable over other middleweight contenders and is known for its iconic styling penned by Massino Tamburini. For the 2017 edition, the styling has evolved on the Brutale for a sharper and tightly sculpted bodywork. The fuel tank is all-new, while the droopy headlamp now gets an encircled LED DRL that is extremely distinctive when viewed head-on. Also new is the tail design with neat, integrated grab rails. Despite the Euro 4 emission norms that made way to bulky end cans, MV Agusta has managed to retain the distinctive slash-cut triple pipe design on the new Brutale that we have grown to love.

2. Same Engine, New Internals

Power continues to come from the 798 cc in-line triple-cylinder engine on the 2017 MV Agusta Brutale 800. The compact engine, however, now gets a host of changes to its internals including new intake and exhaust cams, new pistons and a new exhaust system for improved torque response. With the updates, the three-pot motor makes 108 bhp of power and 25 per cent more torque at 83 Nm. About 80 per cent of the torque, MV Agusta says is available under 4000 rpm, while peak torque kicks in much lower at 7600 rpm.

The Brutale 800 makes 108 bhp and 83 Nm of torque

3. Longer Wheelbase, Agile Handling

The Brutale 800 has always been a light and compact motorcycle, which is one of the major reasons behind its agile handling. With the 2017, the folks in Italy decided to further improve the chassis on the bike and have now increased the rake and trail slightly. As a result, the Brutale 800 now gets a 20 mm longer wheelbase over its predecessor adding to improved stability. The suspension setup remains similar as well with the 43 mm Marzocchi USD fully adjustable front forks, while the rear sports a fully adjustable Sachs unit. Braking performance comes from the twin 300 mm discs at the front with radial-type 4 pistons caliper and a 220 mm single disc at the rear with 2 pistons caliper from Brembo.

4. Electronic Rider Aids

The Brutale 800 gets MV Agusta's rider assistance software - MVICS

The MV Agusta Brutale 800 maybe an intimidating motorcycle to ride, but the bike maker has ensured to keep things in control with a bunch of electronic aids. For the 2017 edition, the middleweight Italian gets the latest iteration of MV Agusta's rider assistance software called the Motor Vehicle Integrated Control System (MVICS). The system is a combination of 8-level traction control system, 3-level ABS and adjustable riding modes. There's also quick shifter and multiple riding modes. MV Agusta has also introduced a rectangular digital console on the 2017 Brutale 800 in order to make it easily readable while the switch gear has seen much improvement too.

5. Competition

The 2017 MV Agusta Brutale 800 will be heating up competition in the middleweight space by a healthy margin. The bike directly competes with the all-new Triumph Street Triple 765 S carrying similar performance numbers. The Street Triple though is a lot cheaper over the Brutale. Similarly, the bike will also lock horns with the Ducati Monster 821 (to be soon launched in its BS-IV avatar), Aprilia Shiver 900 and the Kawasaki Z900. In terms of pricing though, the MV Agusta Brutale 800 at ₹ 15.59 lakh (ex-showroom) rubs shoulders more with larger litre-class nakeds than the middleweight space.