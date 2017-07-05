2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA Facelift Launch Live Updates: Price In India, Specifications, Features, Images

The 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift is all set to go on sale in India today and we are bringing you the live updates from the launch here. First unveiled in January, at the 2017 North American Auto Show, in Detroit, the updates GLA comes with improved styling, sharper features and a host of comfort and smart equipment. The car also comes with some minor dimensional changes to further enhance its SUV DNA. This is the first mid-lifecycle update for the GLA in India and it will not only help the product retain its popularity in the segment but also compete against the new generation BMW X1 and Audi Q3 facelift, both of which were introduced in India last year.

Under the hood, the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift will continue to feature the same 2.1-litre diesel engine available in two options - 134 bhp 200d and 168 bhp 220d models. Mercedes also offers a 2-litre petrol engine with the GLA 200 modes making over 180 bhp. Transmission options will include the 7-speed automatic, while AWD was recently introduced on the model and will make it on the facelifted version as well.

The styling and design upgrades make the GLA facelift look more like a baby GLC rather than a butched-up A-Class. The 2017 GLA facelift now comes with new LED headlamps instead of the earlier bi-xenon lamps. The GLA also features sharper LED daytime running lights, adding more character to its face. The LED taillamps also has been slightly restyled