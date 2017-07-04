2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA Facelift: 10 Things To Know

The 2017 GLA facelift comes with new styling and better features

Mercedes-Benz India is all set to launch the 2017 GLA facelift in India, on the 5th of July 2017. This is the seventh product to be launched by the Stuttgart-based carmaker in India this year, after the likes of the new-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class, the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 and the S-Class Concierge Edition among others. Last month alone the company launch 3 new products in India - the E220d, the AMG GLS 63 and the Mercedes-AMG G63 'Edition 463'. Now, we have already driven the new 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA and here are 10 things that you need to know about it.

The 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift was first introduced to the world early this year in January at the North America International Auto Show, held in Detroit. Globally, Mercedes began the deliveries of the updated GLA crossover in April 2017. The 2017 GLA model comes with considerable styling upgrades along with a host of new smart and luxury features. This is the first mid-lifecycle update for the GLA in India and it will not only help the product retain its popularity in the segment but also compete against the new generation BMW X1 and Audi Q3 facelift, both of which were introduced in India last year. The GLA facelift gets tweaked bumpers up front along with a new grille which gets chain-link chrome elements which give it a bolder, meaner look. The front bumper has also been to look sharper and now gets bigger air intakes as well. The Mercedes-Benz GLA made its debut at Detroit Auto Show As a mark of improved quality, the 2017 GLA facelift now comes with new LED headlamps instead of the earlier bi-xenon lamps. The GLA also features sharper LED daytime running lights, adding more character to its face. The LED taillamps also has been slightly restyled. The new styling also includes several black elements like - the new outside rear-view mirrors, blacked roof and B-pillar, new black alloy wheels with chrome highlights that add a bit of premiumness to the overall appearance of the new GLA facelift. The GLA facelift comes with a host of new features The interior remains more or less similar to the older model but features some new equipment like an 8-inch infotainment system along with chrome bits thrown around inside the cabin and subtle updates to the instrumentation cluster. The upholstery is also new and comes in four different trim options. To improve driver safety the GLA facelift comes with Active Brake Assist, which signals the driver when a car is too close to the GLA. This is in addition to the already on offer Attention Assist system which could detect drowsiness in the driver and basic safety features like airbags, parking sensor, keyless entry and more. There is also a 360-degree parking camera with a bird's eye view and electric tailgate with motion detection that requires only a foot gesture to open and close the boot. India-spec 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA gets the same powertrain options Under the hood, the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift will continue to feature the same 2.1-litre diesel engine available in two options - 134 bhp 200d and 168 bhp 220d models. Mercedes also offers a 2-litre petrol engine with the GLA 200 modes making over 180 bhp. Transmission options will include the 7-speed automatic, while AWD was recently introduced on the model and will make it on the facelifted version as well. While the Mercedes-Benz is launching the GLA facelift in India now, globally the carmaker has already started working on the new-gen model, which was spotted few month ago undergoing cold weather testing.

Mercedes-Benz India will continue to locally assemble the GLA facelift at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra while the GLA 45 AMG will be a full import.