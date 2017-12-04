2017 LA Auto Show: All-New Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Revealed

The Eclipse sports car was one of Mitsubishi's best-selling and iconic vehicles ever. Now, the Eclipse moniker is making its jubilant comeback with the same reputation for driving dynamics and technology in the form of a CUV, the all-new 2018 Eclipse Cross. The Eclipse Cross is a fusion of sharp coupe looks and dynamic SUV mobility with signature Mitsubishi styling, technology and driving confidence. A compact CUV, the Eclipse Cross will join the Outlander Sport and Outlander to form a formidable CUV line-up for Mitsubishi. The Eclipse Cross contains many all-new features including a 1.5-litre direct-injection turbo- engine, dual-pane, power-sliding panoramic roof, 7-inch smartphone link thin display audio with touchpad controller, Head-Up Display (HUD), heated rear seats and the launch of Mitsubishi Connect.

Don Swearingen, Executive VP and COO said, "The 2018 Eclipse Cross is an all-new product offering in one of the largest segments in the automotive industry. Our research and analysis show us that the CUV category will continue to grow for many years, and with the addition of the Eclipse Cross, Mitsubishi is well positioned with the right products at the right time. With its distinctive styling, advanced technology and all-new interior, the Eclipse Cross will be a very competitive CUV in its segment."

The front of the Eclipse Cross features Mitsubishi's signature Dynamic Shield front design concept. The concept is a protective shield shape visually formed by the black central area represented by a black radiator grille that hints to the performance of the car. The black area is embraced from three directions - the left, right, and bottom. Dynamic Shield emphasizes the front end's functionalities aimed at protecting both people and the car itself.

The dynamic and characteristic rear design is distinguished by the almost cubist styling created around the high-mounted, stretched rear lamps and by how it horizontally divides the forward-rake rear window into two. When illuminated, the tubular LED brake lights and the central LED hi-mount stop light form a single bar of light running across the tail, giving Eclipse Cross a broad and stable appearance from the rear. A new red exterior colour joins the palette, red diamond premium metallic paint.

The interior of the Eclipse Cross represents a new design direction for Mitsubishi with a quality and refinement that has never been seen before. The cockpit style interior wraps around the driver for a sporty feel. Everywhere the driver looks and everything they touch is of the utmost quality with no compromise on the detail. Almost immediately noticed once inside the Eclipse Cross is a high-resolution, thin display on top of the instrument panel. This 7-inch monitor is used to control the audio system and is able to connect to your smartphone. Apple CarPlay support and Android Auto compatible, the system can control apps via voice recognition through Google Assistant or Siri. The smartphone link display can also be controlled with a touchpad controller, which allows for tap/swipe operation and ease of use while driving. Also new for the brand and found in the Eclipse Cross is a panoramic sunroof with dual-pane, large power sliding glass panels (available on SEL Touring Package), with both tilt and slide capability. The front panel can open up to 17 inches.

Eclipse Cross comes standard with a 1.5-litre direct-injection turbo power plant that offers 149 BHP and 249 NM of torque at 3,500 rpm. The Eclipse Cross is equipped with Mitsubishi's proprietary, advanced S-AWC (Super All-Wheel Control) system, which is an integration of the vehicle dynamics control system that monitors each component around the 4WD system. The S-AWC also uses an advanced sensor monitoring system to detect driver and vehicle behaviour. Sensor information is gathered from steering angle, wheel speed, engine torque, T/M gear ratio, yaw rate, longitudinal/lateral acceleration and brake pressure. Three driver-selectable modes are available (Auto, Snow, Gravel) to enhance the S-AWC performance and logic depending on the driving conditions.

