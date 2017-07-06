2017 JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship To Kick Start This Weekend

The twentieth edition of the JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship 2017 (JKNRC) will be kick starting at the Kari Motor Speedway this weekend (7-9th July). The championship has been a stepping stone for a host of Indian motorsport athletes that have made us proud in India and overseas. Apart from the Indian contingent, the 2017 National Racing Championship will see the addition two international racers lining up to take the action to a whole new level.

This year will also see the JKNRC add a comprehensive bike category with the Suzuki Gixxer Cup. The Gixxer Cup will see 30 young bikes including two women make every second country on the track. Moreover, the Gixxer Cup will also provide a glorious opportunity for 15 yound racers to make their mark in the sport, and also earn a ticket to represent India in Spain, in the Red Bull Rookie Cup - Road to MotoGP.

The Suzuki Gixxer Cup will see one participant represent India in Spain

The Euro JK 17 category with FB02 formula cars will remain the main attraction this year as well, with reigning champion Anindith Reddy defending his title. The Hyderabad based boy won three out of four rounds last year and will be looking to achieve a similar status this year as well. However, things won't be that easy as competition from international racers Paolo Ippolito from Italy and Ricky Capo from Australia will act as a major threat. Capo has also won the European Le Mans series, and that should certainly bring some new level of excitement to the track this year.

In addition, the Euro JK 17 will see its first ever lady driver join the championship with 17-year-old Mira Erda joining the series. The Gujarat girl has been active in karting and other formula championships in the past years and will be holding the baton for women drivers as she competes with the boys at the track. Also watch out for Mumbai's Nayan Chatterjee and current LGB4 champion Vishnu Prasad of Chennai, who will be keenly watched upon.

The LGB4 series will see competition from two Sri Lankan racers

JK National Racing Championship's LGB4 series will also be something to watch out for. With Raghul Rangasamy, Sneha Sharma and Rohit Khanna being the front runners, there will be two Sri Lankan racers joining the grid. The Indian motorsport action starts this weekend and we will be bringing you all the updates.