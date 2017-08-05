New Cars and Bikes in India

2017 JK FMSCI National Racing Championship Round 2 Promises More Excitement At Coimbatore

The weekend's motorsport action is underway at Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore. Keep watching this space for all the action.

Highlights

  • Vishnu will look to consolidate top spot in Euro JK 17
  • Aizawl racer Lalruaizela will aim to win the Suzuki Gixxer cup
  • This is Round 2 of the 20th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship

Round 2 of the 20th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship will be under way at the Kari Motor Speedway this weekend with the racers looking to consolidate their positions on the leader board.

The Chennai duo of Vishnu Prasad and Joseph Matthew have already shown dominance with the fiery first round and are currently the strong favourites, after comprehensively winning all their races in the opening round of the Euro JK 17 and the Suzuki Gixxer Cup.

jk tyre fmsci nrc(2017 JK Tyre FMSCI NRC underway in Coimbatore)

Sri Lanka's Jaden Gunawardena has shown some impressive skills in the JK Tyre RedBull Road to Rookie Cup and remained unbeatable in the first round. However, since he isn't eligible for points, Lalhruaizela from Aizawl is ahead on the table having finished second and third in Round one.

jk tyre fmsci nrc(2017 JK Tyre FMSCI NRC underway in Coimbatore)

The 2017 season of the JK Tyre FMSCI championship is shaping up to be an exciting one, more so with the two wheeler series added to the championship.

We will be bringing you all the updates from the Kari Motor Speedway, so make sure to keep a watch on our social media channels.

