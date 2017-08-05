2017 JK FMSCI National Racing Championship Round 2 Promises More Excitement At Coimbatore

Round 2 of the 20th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship will be under way at the Kari Motor Speedway this weekend with the racers looking to consolidate their positions on the leader board.

The Chennai duo of Vishnu Prasad and Joseph Matthew have already shown dominance with the fiery first round and are currently the strong favourites, after comprehensively winning all their races in the opening round of the Euro JK 17 and the Suzuki Gixxer Cup.

(2017 JK Tyre FMSCI NRC underway in Coimbatore)

Sri Lanka's Jaden Gunawardena has shown some impressive skills in the JK Tyre RedBull Road to Rookie Cup and remained unbeatable in the first round. However, since he isn't eligible for points, Lalhruaizela from Aizawl is ahead on the table having finished second and third in Round one.

The 2017 season of the JK Tyre FMSCI championship is shaping up to be an exciting one, more so with the two wheeler series added to the championship.

