2017 India Bike Week: Over 20,000 Bikers Expected

Over 20,000 bikers from all over India are expected to ride down to Goa to celebrate a week of riding, bikes, music and brotherhood on November 24-25. This year is the fifth year of the India Bike Week, and the event will welcome over 280 motorcycle clubs from across the country. Live music, food festivals, competitions including biker build-offs, film festivals involving long distance motorcycle travel, barbecues, bikini bike wash, beer gardens, training academies, flat track racing and many more events are planned around the two-day festival.

"I've never been so excited by India Bike Week as I am this year. We've been working on it since last November, and we've thrown everything at it. It's going to be just one enormous party and I can't wait to ride down to it. Who would have thought 5 Years ago that IBW would become so big, so important globally, and such a fantastic celebration of Indian Biking and Bikers. It's a once in a lifetime Festival this 5th Year and I can't wait for it to roll by," said Martin da Costa, CEO of 70 EMG, and Director of India Bike Week.

Women riders at the 2016 edition of the India Bike Week Also Read: Hits And Misses Of 2016 India Bike Week

Tickets for the 2017 India Bike Week will be priced at ₹ 1,750 for two days, inclusive of taxes and available on www.indiabikeweek.in from September 21. Also on the agenda is the all-new "Innovation Class" of India-built biking tech, where three heroes will be selected to celebrate IBW's prestigious "Honour Roll". Some of the world's best biking and accessory brands have been invited to showcase their world class gear in the new Biker Mart and Expo. Leslie Porter, who holds the Guinness World Record for being the world's fastest woman on two wheels will also grace the 2017 India Bike Week.

