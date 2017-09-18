New Cars and Bikes in India

2017 India Bike Week: Over 20,000 Bikers Expected

Dates for the fifth year of the India Bike Week have been announced. Touted as India's biggest motorcycle festival, the 2017 India Bike Week will be held on November 24-25, 2017 in Goa.

View Photos
The 2017 India Bike Week will be held on November 24-25

Highlights

  • 2017 India Bike Week will be held in Goa on November 24-25
  • More than 280 motorcycle clubs are expected to participate
  • 2017 India Bike Week expected to have a gathering of over 20,000 bikers

Over 20,000 bikers from all over India are expected to ride down to Goa to celebrate a week of riding, bikes, music and brotherhood on November 24-25. This year is the fifth year of the India Bike Week, and the event will welcome over 280 motorcycle clubs from across the country. Live music, food festivals, competitions including biker build-offs, film festivals involving long distance motorcycle travel, barbecues, bikini bike wash, beer gardens, training academies, flat track racing and many more events are planned around the two-day festival.

"I've never been so excited by India Bike Week as I am this year. We've been working on it since last November, and we've thrown everything at it. It's going to be just one enormous party and I can't wait to ride down to it. Who would have thought 5 Years ago that IBW would become so big, so important globally, and such a fantastic celebration of Indian Biking and Bikers. It's a once in a lifetime Festival this 5th Year and I can't wait for it to roll by," said Martin da Costa, CEO of 70 EMG, and Director of India Bike Week.

women riders ibw 2016

Women riders at the 2016 edition of the India Bike Week

Also Read: Hits And Misses Of 2016 India Bike Week

Tickets for the 2017 India Bike Week will be priced at ₹ 1,750 for two days, inclusive of taxes and available on www.indiabikeweek.in from September 21. Also on the agenda is the all-new "Innovation Class" of India-built biking tech, where three heroes will be selected to celebrate IBW's prestigious "Honour Roll". Some of the world's best biking and accessory brands have been invited to showcase their world class gear in the new Biker Mart and Expo. Leslie Porter, who holds the Guinness World Record for being the world's fastest woman on two wheels will also grace the 2017 India Bike Week.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :

Related Articles

Latest News

Comments (0)

Latest Bikes

BUY USED CAR

Sponsored: In the Stores

No Results Found
* T&C Apply

Popular Bike Models

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 51,323 - 53,658 *
Honda Activa 4G
Honda Activa 4G
₹ 54,469 *
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
₹ 88,503 - 89,529 *
Bajaj V15
Bajaj V15
₹ 66,805 *
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
₹ 79,977 *
Hero Glamour 125
Hero Glamour 125
₹ 62,978 - 74,238 *
Honda Cliq
Honda Cliq
₹ 45,645 - 47,521 *
TVS Jupiter
TVS Jupiter
₹ 53,327 - 59,141 *
Select your City
or select from popular cities