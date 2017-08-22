2017 Hyundai Verna: Variants Explained

Hyundai India today finally launched the new-generation Verna sedan in the country, over a year after the car's global unveiling. The 2017 Hyundai Verna is built on the carmaker's new K2 platform, which also employs the versatile Fluidic Sculpture 2.0 design philosophy, offering major design and styling updates along with a host of new features. As mentioned in our earlier reports, the new Verna will have four variants, which are the E, EX, SX and the SX (O) and the car is available seven colours, of which four are brand new. The variants are further divided into 12 iterations based on engine and transmission options. Hyundai also offers a lot of features and equipment as standard across the four trim levels and we explain them to you in our detailed breakdown.

Hyundai Verna E

Hyundai Verna comes in four variants E, EX, SX and the SX (O)

The base variant of the new Hyundai Verna is pretty decently equipped compared to its counterpart from the previous-gen model. On the outside, the car comes with standard halogen headlamps and taillamps, chrome surrounds for the grille, body coloured bumpers, door handles, and ORVMs, which are electrically adjustable and also gets integrated turn signal lights, and steel wheels with full wheel covers. The cabin, on the other hand, comes with premium dual tone interior with fabric upholstery with back pockets and metal finished inside door handles and rear centre arm rest as well.

Coming to in-car infotainment and connectivity, the E variant of the Verna gets none. That said, the cabin is still fairly equipped with features like power windows with auto down features for the driver, air conditioning, electric power steering, tilt adjustable steering, cooled glovebox, dead pedal, power outlet, luggage lamps and more.

2017 Hyundai Verna dashboard

As mentioned before, quite a many safety features are standard across trim, so the E variant also comes with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, central locking, seat belt pre-tensioner for driver and passenger, and ISOFIX child seat mounts among others.

Hyundai Verna EX

In addition to the features offered with the E variant, the EX trim get several added offerings like - chrome slats for the grille, projector foglamps, chrome window belt line, and shark fin antenna. While the manual model gets the same steel wheels with a cover like the E trim, the automatic model of the EX trim gets silver alloy wheels. As for the cabin, the updates include a fabric centre trim for the door, chrome inside handles, height-adjustable driver's seat, and sliding front centre console.

2017 Hyundai Verna comes with LED taillamps and diamond cut alloys

For in-car infotainment and connectivity, the Verna EX trim comes with 5-inch touchscreen audio system with front and rear speakers, Bluetooth connectivity, steering mounted audio and Bluetooth controls. The systems in connected with two speakers, and steering wheel-mounted controls for audio and Bluetooth along with Hyundai's iBlue audio remote application. Add-on comfort and safety features include automatic climate control, USB charger, reverse parking sensor, rear camera with dynamic guidelines, auto headlamps with escort function, speed and impact sensing auto door lock, and burglar alarm.

2017 Hyundai Verna infotainment system

Hyundai Verna SX

In addition to the features of the EX trim, the SX variant comes with offerings like - projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights, cornering lamps and LED taillamps. The SX option also gets the 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels instead of standard silver ones. The cabin features are also similar to the EX model with the addition of leather wrapped gear knob and steering wheel for the AT models. The SX trim also comes with the bigger 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink, and in addition to the speakers, we also get front tweeters, Auto Link connected car technology and Hyundai iBlue audio remote application.

Other comfort and safety features include an electric sunroof for the AT models, Hyundai's new Eco Coating technology, electrically foldable ORVMs, Electro Chromic Mirror (ECM), and height adjustable front seat belts.

2017 Hyundai Verna smart trunk

Hyundai Verna SX (O)

The top-of-the-line SX (O) trim gets all the features offered with the SX model and in addition to that the variant comes with certain premium features like - chrome door handles, leather upholstery, adjustable rear seat headrest, Auto Link connected car technology, ventilated seats, electric sunroof standard, smart trunk function, engine start-stop button, and rear manual curtain. Safety features include side and curtain airbags bringing the total to 6 airbags, and smart key for keyless entry.

