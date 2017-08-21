2017 Hyundai Verna To Be Launched In India Tomorrow

The 2017 Hyundai Verna sedan is finally set to go on sale in India tomorrow, almost a year later it's global unveiling. The new-generation Verna comes with a host design and styling updates that have further enhanced the car's premium quotient. This is the third big launch from the South Korean carmaker in India in 2017, which early this year launched the Grand i10 facelift and the Xcent facelift. In India, the new-gen Verna will continue to rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and the 2017 Honda City, which also went through a facelift early this year.

2017 Hyundai Verna shares its styling cues with the new Hyundai Elantra

Hyundai first pulled the wraps off the 2017 Verna sedan in September 2016, followed by its global launch in China. Post that the company started working on the European spec model, which was spotted in Spain, along with the India-spec model, test mules of which have also been spotted in the country. Hyundai India started releasing teaser images and video for the new Verna a couple of months back and early this month we even brought you our first impressions of the car.

The car continues to be built on Hyundai's versatile Fluidic Sculpture 2.0 design philosophy and shares its styling cues with the new Hyundai Elantra, which went on sale in India last year. For instance, it's the face of the car that has gone through a massive makeover and now features a new trapezoidal grille with chrome slats and surrounds, flanked by sweptback headlamps with projector lights and LED daytime running lights. The bumper gets a wide slit for air intake while the foglamps are enclosed in chrome accents. The new Verna runs of 16-inch wheels and while the top-spec trim gets the signature diamond cut alloys, the mid and the lower trim gets regular alloys and steel wheels with covers respectively. The rear portion also seems to have taken inspiration from the Elantra which is prominently seen from the LED taillamps and the raised boot lid.

The 2017 Hyundai Verna comes with LED taillamps and 16-inch diamond cut alloys

The official brochure of the new Verna was leaked online sometime back and if we go by that, the car will only come in four variants - E, EX, SX, and SX (O) and quite a few comfort and safety features will be standard across trim. The cabin comes with dual tone black and beige interior with either cloth or leather treatment for door panels, gear knob and steering depending on the variant. The car also gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink, and in addition to the speakers, we also get front tweeters, Auto Link connected car technology and Hyundai iBlue audio remote application. Safety features like dual front airbags, ABS with EBD are standard across trim levels.

Hyundai has dropped the 1.4-litre petrol and diesel engines for the new-gen Verna and now the car will only feature the more powerful 1.6-litre units. The 1.6 petrol will be making 121 bhp of power and 130 Nm of peak torque, while the 1.6 diesel oil burner makes 126 bhp and peak torque of 245 Nm. Transmission options will include the 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

