2017 Hyundai Verna: Live Updates

Hyundai Motor India will be finally launching launched the much awaited new generation 2017 Hyundai Verna in India later today. We first saw the all-new model exactly a year ago in China and has since been anticipated to reclaim its lost throne in the C-segment sedan space. The car is based on the new K2 platform, while design inspiration comes from the new generation Elantra that made its Indian debut last year. The new generation Hyundai Verna gets a host of features and equipment over its predecessor, while the styling is on par with other sedans in Hyundai's stable.With respect to engine options, Hyundai India will be offering the all-new Verna with the 1.6-litre petrol and diesel powertrains while transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual and automatic. The car will come with a host of features including projector lamps, LED DRLS, projector fog lamps, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats and much more.The 2017 Hyundai Verna has also grown in dimensions that has liberated more space inside the cabin and should make it a lot more comfortable car to be in. Hyundai also says that the automaker has worked on the handling of the Verna to make it a lot of more responsive.The all-new Hyundai Verna looks promising but also has the task of competing with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Honda City, both of which rule the segment at present. The pricing then will play a crucial role in the success of the 2017 Hyundai Verna and that will be something we look forward at the launch event today.Catch all the Live Updates from the 2017 Hyundai Verna launch here: