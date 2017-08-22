The 2017 Hyundai Verna comes in four variants, which are the E, EX, SX and the AX (O)

The new 2017 Hyundai Verna today finally went on sale in India at an introductory price of ₹ 7.99 lakh to ₹ 12.61 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). These prices are applicable only for the first 20,000 customers and post that mark the company will increase the price of the car. Hyundai had shown the first-ever glimpse of the new-gen Verna in September 2016, exactly a year ago. The all-new Verna takes its design inspiration from its elder sibling, the Elantra and gets a long list of features and equipment update. As is evident, the biggest change is the front end, which now gets a single-piece hexagonal grille along with newly designed headlamps that have projector headlamps within. The bumper too is re-designed and is embedded with fog lamps in chrome housing.

2017 Hyundai Verna prices are introductory will be valid for the first 20,000 customers

The new-generation Hyundai Verna is built on a new 'K2' platform which also makes use of the company's Fluidic Sculpture 2.0 design philosophy. The interior gets a dual-tone colour treatment in beige and black. The choice of upholstery is either regular cloth or leather (for the higher-spec variant). There is a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is compatible with Android and iOS smartphones. It also gets MirrorLink along with the Hyundai iBlue audio smartphone app. The top trims also get 16-inch diamond cut alloys while the lower trims get regular alloys or steel wheels. Some other creature comforts on the new-generation Hyundai Verna are cruise control, rear AC vents, a sun-roof and segment first cooled seats as well.

2017 Hyundai Verna is based on the new K2 platform

2017 Hyundai Verna Body Dimensions

Dimensions Hyundai Verna Length 4,440 mm Width 1,729 mm Height 1,475 mm Wheelbase 2,600 mm Ground Clearance 170 mm

2017 Hyundai Verna Cabin

Hyundai is offering dual airbags and ABS (anti-lock brakes) with EBD (electronic brake-force distribution) as a standard fitment across all trims, with the top trim getting six airbags (front, side and curtain). As mentioned in our earlier reports, the new Verna will have four variants, which are the E, EX, SX and the AX (O). The car will be available new seven colours, of which four are brand new.

2017 Hyundai Verna Engine Specification

Specifications Hyundai Verna Petrol Hyundai Verna Diesel Engine Type 1.6-litre Petrol 1.6-litre Diesel Displacement 1,591 cc 1,582 cc Max Power 121 bhp at 6,400 rpm 126 bhp at 4,000 rpm Max Torque 151 Nm at 4,850 rpm 260 bhp at 1,500-3,000 rpm Gearbox 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT

2017 Hyundai Verna come with new design updates and styling

While the earlier Verna also came with 1.4-litre petrol and diesel engines, Hyundai has decided to discontinue these in the new-gen Verna. It will only have the 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engines. The 1.6-litre petrol engine makes 121 bhp and 151 Nm of peak torque while the diesel engine churns our 126 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque. Both engines are offered with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit.

As far as rivals go, the new Hyundai Verna will be going up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and the Honda City which was relaunched a few months ago as a facelift.

