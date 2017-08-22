2017 Hyundai Verna Launch Live Updates; Price, Features, Specifications
Catch all the live updates from the 2017 Hyundai Verna India Launch here as it takes on a host of rivals in the segment including the Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.
Hyundai Motor India will be finally launching launched the much awaited new generation 2017 Hyundai Verna in India later today. We first saw the all-new model exactly a year ago in China and has since been anticipated to reclaim its lost throne in the C-segment sedan space. The car is based on the new K2 platform, while design inspiration comes from the new generation Elantra that made its Indian debut last year. The new generation Hyundai Verna gets a host of features and equipment over its predecessor, while the styling is on par with other sedans in Hyundai's stable.
With respect to engine options, Hyundai India will be offering the all-new Verna with the 1.6-litre petrol and diesel powertrains while transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual and automatic. The car will come with a host of features including projector lamps, LED DRLS, projector fog lamps, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats and much more.
The 2017 Hyundai Verna has also grown in dimensions that has liberated more space inside the cabin and should make it a lot more comfortable car to be in. Hyundai also says that the automaker has worked on the handling of the Verna to make it a lot of more responsive.
The all-new Hyundai Verna looks promising but also has the task of competing with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Honda City, both of which rule the segment at present. The pricing then will play a crucial role in the success of the 2017 Hyundai Verna and that will be something we look forward at the launch event today.
Catch all the Live Updates from the 2017 Hyundai Verna launch here:
2017 Hyundai Verna Engine Specifications
Here's a look at the engine specifications on the 2017 Hyundai Verna.
As we told you, the 1.4-litre powertrain options have been dropped altogether and the car will be offered only with the 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engines.
Hyundai India was also expected to introduce a mild hybrid version of the new generation Verna, but has indefinitely dropped plans for the same.
Specifications
Hyundai Verna Petrol
Hyundai Verna Diesel
Engine Type
1.6-litre Petrol
1.6-litre Diesel
Displacement
1,591 cc
1,582 cc
Max Power
121 bhp at 6,400 rpm
126 bhp at 4,000 rpm
Peak Torque
151 Nm at 4,850 rpm
260 bhp at 1,500-3,000 rpm
Gearbox
6-speed MT/6-speed AT
6-speed MT/6-speed AT
2017 Hyundai Verna Interior
While the new generation Hyundai Verna's cabin is yet to make its official reveal, the automaker did release a sketch of the same giving glimpse at the new cabin.
The dashboard gets finished in dual-tone dark grey and beige colours, while the seats are finished in leather on the top variants. There's also satin grey finish across the cabin for that premium appeal and the automaker has consciously stayed away from gloss inside the cabin in a bid to make it a lot more classier.
Video: 2017 Hyundai Verna First Look
Check out our 2017 Hyundai Verna First Look Video.
2017 Hyundai Verna First Drive
Earlier this month, Hyundai India had organised a special preview of the 2017 Verna at its manufacturing facility in Chennai and we also got a chance to drive the car and gain first impressions of it.
You can check out our 2017 Hyundai Verna First Drive report HERE.
2017 Hyundai Verna Bookings
Bookings for the 2017 Hyundai Verna commenced last month for a token amount of Rs. 25,000.
Deliveries will commence by the end of this month or in early September.
The outgoing Hyundai Verna was last updated in 2015 as the Verna 4S. The updates included revised styling and updates features list. The engine options though remained the same.
In its outgoing avatar, the Verna uses the 1.4-litre and 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engine options.
The new generation Hyundai Verna though, will be offered only with the 1.6-litre heart.
Three Generations of the Hyundai Verna
This will be the third generation of the Hyundai Verna to make its debut in India.
The first model couldn't create the right impression, while it was the second generation "Fluidic" Verna that turned out to be a game changer in the segment.
The new generation 2017 Hyundai Verna made its debut at the China Auto Show in September last year.
The Indian model is slightly different over the International spec one.
2017 Hyundai Verna
Catch all the live updates from the 2017 Hyundai Verna Launch event here.