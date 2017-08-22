2017 Hyundai Verna Launch Live Updates; Price, Features, Specifications

2017 Hyundai Verna Interior

While the new generation Hyundai Verna's cabin is yet to make its official reveal, the automaker did release a sketch of the same giving glimpse at the new cabin.The dashboard gets finished in dual-tone dark grey and beige colours, while the seats are finished in leather on the top variants. There's also satin grey finish across the cabin for that premium appeal and the automaker has consciously stayed away from gloss inside the cabin in a bid to make it a lot more classier.