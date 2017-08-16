2017 Hyundai Verna Brochure Leaked; Variants And Features Uncovered

The new-gen Hyundai Verna is all set to be launched in India on August 22, 2017, and this new iteration of the sedan will see a host of updates in terms of design, styling and feature list. While we have already shared our first impressions of the new Verna, there is still a lot more that was unknown about the car and Hyundai India was meant to reveal it at the launch. Luckily, you won't have to wait that long as the official brochure of the 2017 Hyundai Verna sedan has leaked online, which has details about the variants, features and other specifications.

2017 Hyundai Verna Complete Brochure

The new-gen Hyundai Verna brochure reveals that the car will only come in four variants - E, EX, SX, and SX (O) and quite a few comfort and safety features will be standard across trim. The variants will be available for both petrol and diesel models, and as we have already told you, the new Verna will ditch the 1.4-litre petrol and diesel engines and only come with the 1.6-litre motors. The new 1.6 petrol will be making 121 bhp of power and 130 Nm of peak torque, while the 1.6 diesel oil burner makes 126 bhp and peak torque of 245 Nm. Transmission options will include the 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

The 2017 Hyundai Verna will come with the 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engines

As for the features list, on the exterior, the E and EX variants come with standard halogen headlamps and taillamps, while the latter two get projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights, cornering lamps and LED taillamps. The base variant E doesn't get a lot of chrome accents, while variants from EX and above come with chrome slat grille and chrome window belt line. Body coloured bumpers and ORVMs are standard and while the top-spec EX (O) variant gets chrome door handles the rest get body coloured ones. Dual tone rear bumper and turn indicators on ORVMs are also standard across all variants. The E and EX manual trim get steel wheels with wheel cover, the EX automatic gets silver alloy wheels and the SX and SX (O) get Hyundai's signature diamond cut alloy wheels.

2017 Hyundai Verna will be slightly bigger and a lot more premium

In terms of dimensions, the new Hyundai Verna has grown bigger. The car is longer and wider at 4,440 mm and 1,729 mm respectively with the height remaining constant at 1,475 mm. Wheelbase is also slightly extended to 2,600 mm, which only means better cabin space. The interior and cabin features also get several premium upgrades. The dual-tone beige and black interior comes as standard with either cloth or leather treatment for door panels, gear knob and steering depending on the variant. The car gets a larger and more informative two-pod instrument cluster with steering mounted trip metre controls. The car also gets height adjustable driver seat and sliding centre console armrest with storage in all trims save the base variant E, while rear centre armrest with cup holders are standard.

2017 Hyundai Verna infotainment system comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

For in-car entertainment, the base variant gets nothing while the EX trim comes with 5-inch touchscreen audio system with front and rear speakers, Bluetooth connectivity, steering mounted audio and Bluetooth controls. On the other hand, the top two variants get a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink, and in addition to the speakers, we also get front tweeters, Auto Link connected car technology and Hyundai iBlue audio remote application.

Other features include ventilated seats, sunroof, smart trunk, engine start/stop button, all only offered with the top-end SX (O) trim. Power windows and AC is standard but the higher variants get automatic climate control as well. Additional features include - cruise control, rear AC vents, tilt adjustable steering, cooled glovebox, dead pedal, USB port and power outlet, luggage lamps and more.

