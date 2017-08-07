2017 Hyundai Verna: All You Need to Know

The 2017 Hyundai Verna has been one of the most awaited of launches this year and there's good reason for it. The Verna has taken the competition to the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City and the Volkswagen Vento and with the new generation, Hyundai India wants to up the ante in this segment. There will be a lot more features on offer and Hyundai has tried to make things better in the ride and handling department too. We know this because we have driven the car and here's what we know about the car.



The 2017 Hyundai Verna is based on the new 'K2' platform and comes with a new design language and some major changes in terms of styling and most of the cues have been borrowed from its elder sibling - the Elantra The familiar trapezoidal grille makes it to the the model and is something we have seen on the new Xcent subcompact sedan. In fact, the Fluidic Sculpture 2.0 Design philosophy makes way for more angular lines on the new Verna. The design is also more executive-like and provides an upmarket and suave appeal to the sedan. The Verna now comes with projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, LED tail lamps and fog lamps. The top variants of the car will be riding on 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels. The 2017 Hyundai Verna borrows its design cues from the Elantra The cabin on the 2017 Hyundai Verna will come finished in a dual-tone colour option with the base being beige and the top finished in dark grey. The dashboard will get soft touch plastics all over along with brushed aluminium on the centre console. The higher variants will also leather upholstery on the seats and door pads There will be a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will carry all the essentials including the now must-have Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A segment first feature will be the new cooled/ventilated seats, which is a boon for a market like India. On the safety front, Hyundai has said that the higher specced Verna will get more than two airbags. So expect to see at least dual front airbags on all variants while the top trims will also get ABS with EBD, ESC and much more. The 2017 Hyundai Verna will come equipped with a bunch of segment first features Expect to see automatic climate control, start-stop system, navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, rear parking sensors with reverse camera and much more. Power on the sedan will come from the 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engine options. The new 1.6 petrol will be making 121 bhp of power and 130 Nm of peak torque, while the 1.6 diesel oil burner makes 126 bhp and peak torque of 245 Nm. Transmission options will include the 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic. The new generation Hyundai Verna will be taking on a host of offerings in the segment including the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Vento, Skoda Rapid. Expect prices on the 2017 Verna to start around ₹ 8 lakh, going up to around ₹ 13 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range topping version. Pre-bookings for the 2017 Hyundai Verna have already started with dealers accepting ₹ 25,000 as the booking amount. The new-gen Verna will be launched in India on August 22, 2017.

