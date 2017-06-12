2017 Hyundai i20 Facelift Spotted Testing In India

The 2017 Hyundai i20 facelift was recently spotted testing in India and this time we have some clear pictures of the car. While it was just back in April that Hyundai India launched a slightly updated version of the car in new dual tone colour option, the upcoming model will be a proper mid-life facelift with considerable cosmetic changes and feature upgrades. While there is no official word on the launch date for the Hyundai i20 facelift, we expect the car to go on sale by the end of this year. This will give Hyundai a few months of a head start before the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift arrives in India.

Hyundai i20 facelift has been spied with new alloy wheels

Now, the latest images of the Hyundai i20 facelift were shot really up-close so, while we do have some detailed shots of the car, we cannot be certain about any major changes to its silhouette. Although, what we can tell you is that the new Hyundai i20 will come with an updated front, featuring the company's new signature cascading grille design and restyled headlamps. Projector lamps and LED daytime running lights will certainly be a part of the package but only in the top-end variants. The test mule was also seen sporting a new stylish set of alloy wheels, that looks quite premium and should enhance the overall appearance of the car.

The 2017 Hyundai i20 facelift will come with the same engine options

The rear portion and the cabin are heavily disguised so we can't entirely be sure about the amount of updates Hyundai has made. Having said that, we do expect to see revised LED taillamps, a new rear bumper design and a small roof mounted spoil, whereas, the cabin will get a slightly upmarket treatment with new interior trim options and features. A touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control and faux leather upholstery are some of the comfort features we expect to see. Airbags and ABS with EBD might be a part of standard offerings.

In terms of powertrain options, we do not expect to see any changes so the car will continue to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with a 5-speed manual unit, a 1.4-litre diesel engine with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 1.4-litre petrol with a 4-speed automatic transmission.

Image Source: Motorbeam