2017 Ford EcoSport Facelift Interior Uncovered In Latest Spy Shots

We have already told you that the Ford EcoSport subcompact SUV is up for a major facelift this year. Several test mules of the popular sub-4 metre SUV have been spotted testing in India so far revealing some of the new exterior updates made to the Ford EcoSport facelift. Another test mule of the upcoming EcoSport facelift was recently spotted again in India and this time we get a special sneak-peek at the updated cabin of the 2017 model. The facelifted Ford EcoSport is expected to be launched in India around the upcoming festive season.

Ford EcoSport 7.99 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Also Read: 2017 Ford EcoSport Facelift Spotted Again Ahead Of Festive Season Launch

Ford EcoSport Cabin

Based on the new spy shots, it is clear that the cabin of the upcoming Ford EcoSport facelift has also gone through some considerable updates. The biggest change is the redesigned dashboard which now comes with a large stick-out display. The touchscreen infotainment system is likely to come with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and it will also feature Ford's SYNC in-car system as well. There are more buttons and dials below the display for other in-car controls and the system also gets a nice glossy black finish. Overall the dashboard design is now cleaner and less cluttered unlike the one in the outgoing model. The steering wheel will come with mounted controls for music and telephony.

Ford EcoSport facelift gets new touchscreen display

On the outside, the test mule is still covered in heavy camouflage so there is not a lot that we can talk about the styling right now. But, judging by all the details that we have gathered so far, the updated EcoSport comes with an extensively redesigned face that features a new front bumper and a new grille as well. The bumper also houses a pair of all-new angular foglamps, underbody plastic cladding, and a silver faux skid plate. The 2017 Ford EcoSport also comes with a new set of alloy wheels, restyled taillamps and redesigned cover for the tailgate mounted spare wheel.

Also Read: Specifications Comparison: Tata Nexon vs Ford EcoSport

Powertrain options are expected to remain unchanged and the 2017 Ford EcoSport facelift will continue to use the same 123 bhp 1-litre EcoBoost petrol, the 110 bhp 1.5-litre Ti-VCT petrol and the 99 bhp 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engines. Transmission options will include the 5-speed manual and 6-speed DCT automatic. The competition will continue with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra TUV300 and the upcoming Tata Nexon, which is also set to be launched around the festive season.

Image Courtesy: TeamBHP

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.