2017 BMW 5 Series: Variants Explained

BMW India today launched the new 5 Series premium sedan in India priced in the range of ₹ 49.9 lakh to ₹ 61.3 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It's the seventh generation BMW 5 Series and is built on the company's new Cluster Architecture a.k.a. CLAR platform, which also underpins the current-gen BMW 7 Series. The new BMW 5 primarily comes in three variants or trim options - Sport Line, Luxury Line and the range topping M Sport. While we have already told you about the general offerings of the car in our review, here's a detailed breakdown of the variants of the new-gen BMW 5 Series.

BMW 5 Series 58.34 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Sachin Tendulkar was at the launch

BMW 5 Series Sport Line:

Visually speaking all three variants are pretty much similar to each other and there are certain subtle styling bits that differentiate them from each other. For instance, in the entry-level Sport Line, the signature BMW Kidney Grille comes with black high-gloss vertical slats, Air Breather in satinised aluminium, illuminated door sill finisher with inserts in aluminium with 'Sport Line' inscribed, similar 'Sport' badging on the side fenders. The Sport Line trim also gets regular LED headlights with LED daytime running light, LED fog lights, BMW Display key, electrically operable ORVMs with heating and memory function along with integrated turn signal lights, heat protection glazing and rain sensor and automatic driving lights. The Sport Line trim comes with 18 inch light alloy wheels in double spoke style.

Coming to cabin features, the Sport Line comes with Ambient interior lighting with six different mood lights, automatic air conditioning, front armrest with storage compartment, BMW's new gesture control, sport seats for driver and passenger, electrical adjustment for seat height, seat width, backrest rake and headrest height. Other features include a 12.3-inch multifunctional instrument display adapted to individual character design for Drive modes, electric sunroof and multi-function Sport leather steering wheel.

The new BMW 5 Series comes in three trim options - Sport Line, Luxury Line, M Sport

All three models get the BMW Connected Drive function offering navigation, 3D maps, audio controls for rear passengers, iDrive Touch with handwriting recognition with direct access buttons, DVD drive and integrated 20 GB hard drive for maps and audio files. All safety features are standard across variants and offer key features like rear view camera, airbags, ABS with brake assist, Attentiveness Assistant, Cornering Brake Control, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), runflat tyres with reinforced sidewalls and others.

BMW 5 Series Luxury Line:

Exterior styling and features on the Luxury line is largely similar to what is offered with the Sport Line with the exception of the fact that instead of black high-gloss elements, the Luxury Line comes with chrome bits. Similarly, instead of satinised aluminium, the design elements on the Luxury Line are made of Chrome high-gloss. On the features front, the car comes with Adaptive LED headlights in Icon light design LED daytime running lights, LED turn indicators, cornering light including no dazzle high-beam assistance (BMW Selective Beam). This is also present in the top-end M Sport variant. The Luxury Line gets 18 inch light alloy wheels in W-spoke style.

Unlike the Sport Line, the Luxury line gets 'keyless' entry function. In addition to the cabin features of the Sport Line, the Luxury Line comes with additional offerings like - air conditioning with 4-zone control, two extra air vents in B-pillar and cooling functionality for the glove compartment. This one also gets the Standard seats for driver and front passenger with similar electric adjustment function and memory function. The instrument panel is designed in Sensatec leather, and it comes with the same 12.3-inch infotainment display as the lower variant.

The 12.3-inch infotainment display is standard across variants

Also, in addition to the BMW Connected Drive features offered with the Sport Line variant, the Luxury Line and Sport Line gets some additional features like - Parking Assistant, Remote control parking, Surround-view cameras with a 360-degree view including top view and panorama side view and Wireless charging with extended functionality.

BMW 5 Series M Sport:

The exterior styling of the 5 Series M Sport trim largely uses black high-gloss elements to match its sporty character. The rest of the exterior styling is carried over from the Luxury Line variant. The cabin gets comfort seats for driver and passenger seat with extended features with electric adjustment function, comfort headrests for driver and front passenger, while rest of the features are same as on the Luxury line.

The M Sport trim is the only one that gets 'Rear-seat entertainment Professional' system as part of the BMW Connected Drive. This includes - Two tiltable 10.2-inch screen with remote, Connectivity for MP3 players, game consoles and headphones possible, Interface ports HDMI, USB to connect external electronic devices. Similar to the Sport Line trim, the M Sport variant comes with 18 inch M light alloy wheels in double spoke style.

The BMW 350d is the most powerful and equipped model

BMW offers the Sport Line trim only with the entry-level 530i and 520d models. The 530i is powered by 2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 248 bhp and develops 350 Nm of peak torque, while the 520d is powered by a 2-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine that makes 187 bhp and develops 400 Nm of peak torque. The Luxury Line trim option is only available with the 520d model and no other. As for the top-of-the-line M Sport trim, it is also unique to the range topping 530d model, which comes with a 3-litre, in-line six diesel engine that 261 bhp of max power and develops a massive 620 Nm of peak torque. All versions come paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission with steering mounted paddle shifters.