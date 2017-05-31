2017 Aprilia Shiver 900 And Dorsuduro 900 Launched In India

Expanding its superbike range in the country, Piaggio India has launched the Aprilia Shiver 900 and Dorsoduro 900 motorcycles at an introductory price of ₹ 11.99 lakh and ₹ 12.5 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune) respectively. The introductory prices, however, are only available till 30th June and will be revised to ₹ 13.32 lakh for the Shiver 900 and ₹ 13.83 lakh for the Dorsuduro 900. The superbikes will be available through the bike maker's Motoplex dealerships located in Pune, Chennai, Kochi, Bangalore and Hyderabad.

Both motorcycles were first unveiled at the 2016 EICMA Motorcycle Show and are imported in the country as Completely Built Units (CBUs). The Aprilia Shiver 900 is a naked roadster and replaces the Shiver 750 globally, while the Aprilia Dorsuduro 900 is a replacement to the Dorsuduro 750 and is a dual-purpose motorcycle. This also marks the launch of the Aprilia Shiver brand in India.

The nakes sport offering has been tuned to offer maximum torque at any rpm while ensuring an ease in riding comfort. Upgrading from the 750 series, the Shiver 900 has seen certain design updates including new side covers on the fuel tank, side panels, tail fairing and front mudguard. The dimensions are compact on the Shiver 900, courtesy of the steel Trellis and aluminium plates frame, while the impressive amount of power is controlled by a host of electronic hardware.

The Aprilia Shiver 900 gets a 4.3-inch TFT instrument console that displays all the vital information. The system also allows smartphone connectivity through the AMP kit, providing access to the calls and audio files. In terms of electronic assists, the bike comes equipped with advanced traction control and an upgraded version of ride-by-wire with electronic accelerator system.

While the Shiver is an all-new brand for India, Aprilia already sells the Dorsuduro 1200 in the country and the 900 is a more affordable version of the dual-purpose motorcycle. The Dorsuduro 900 shares the same hardware as the Shiver 900 including multiple riding modes.

Sharing the same underpinnings, the bikes use a 896 cc V-Twin engine tuned to produce 95.2 bhp of power and 8750 rpm and 90 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. The motor comes paired to a 6-speed transmission. In addition, both bikes are also equipped with the lighter Kayaba USD front forks and lighter three-spoked rims, while the rear sports a monoshock suspension setup.

Speaking on the launch of the all-new superbikes, the Piaggio India - CEO and Managing Director, Stefano Pelle said, "It is our constant effort at Piaggio Group to make the Aprilia brand more accessible to the patrons in the country, with these superbikes- the Aprilia Shiver and Dorsoduro- we plan to appeal to the Aprilia enthusiast." He further added, "These superbikes reflect the racing heritage of the brand and the riding experience is unmatched by any other product in the similar category."