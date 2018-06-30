20 Limited Edition Polestar Engineered Volvo S60's Sold Out In 39 Minutes

We already told you that Volvo is building only 20 units of the limited edition Polestar Engineered version of the new S60 sedan. Now, the company has announced that all the 20 units have been sold out in the US in 39 minutes from the bookings opening. Volvo made the S60 Polestar Engineered available on the Care by Volvo app. With 415bhp and 669Nm of torque, Ohlins suspension, Brembo brakes and other enhancements, the 2019 S60 T8 Polestar Engineered is built on the Volvo Cars' and Polestar's joint legacy of design, performance and electrification.

Volvo Cars responded to the excitement via social media by offering a complimentary Polestar Engine Software Optimization upgrade to the next 200 Care by Volvo S60 T6 AWD R-Design subscribers on a first-come, first-served basis. This upgrade improves the throttle response, shift speed, gear hold, and midrange engine performance for a better and more balanced driving experience. The all-new S60 T6 AWD Momentum is also available for subscription through the Care by Volvo app and online.

Care by Volvo is Volvo Cars' subscription program includes car payment, insurance, maintenance and some wear and tear for two years. The customers can also upgrade to a new Volvo model or model year Volvo after every 12 months. The S60 T8 Polestar Engineered, along with all S60 models for global markets, will be built at Volvo's new US factory in Ridgeville, South Carolina, in US.

