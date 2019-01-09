New Cars and Bikes in India

126 Car Burnout Sets New Guinness World Record In Australia

126 cars doing a simultaneous burnout broke the Guinness world record at an event in Canberra, Australia.

View Photos
Burnout World Record Set in Austraia

The Guinness World record for the maximum number of cars doing burnouts at the same time has been set in Australia. The record, which originally stood at 119 cars and was set in Saudi Arabia has been beaten by the Aussies at a new record of 126 cars. This means a total of 252 tyres getting a proper belting and doing what they do best! The event was held as a part of the legendary Summernats automotive gathering that takes place in Canberra and attracts close to 1 lakh people and over 2500 cars. Cars taking part in the record ranged from classic Aussie muscle cars like the Ford Falcon and its archrival, the Holden Commodore to the likes of burnout likely Mustangs, pickups, etc.

kkkk3c6g

(Burnout World Record Set in Australia)

A burnout is defined as 'a practice of keeping a vehicle stationary and spinning its wheels causing the tires to heat up and smoke due to friction' and although that might sound very very boring on paper, we assure you that it isn't! In fact, a burnout is probably the most anti-social, hooligan inspiring thing (although generally harmless) you can do behind the wheel of a car while not going too fast for the law to take a dim view of things.

s8cmug9o

(Burnout World Record Set in Australia)

0 Comments

Of course, doing a burnout on a public road in the midst of other people and vehicles is downright stupid and should not be tried anywhere at anytime. While technically the vehicle might be at a standstill, most police forces around the world see the burnout as a dangerous or rash driving incident and will fine you if caught. That said, when on private roads or on a race track in a safe environment, burnouts are, as ive already mentioned earlier, epic fun!

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
burnout world record burnouts

Latest News

126 Car Burnout Sets New Guinness World Record In Australia
126 Car Burnout Sets New Guinness World Record In Australia
MG Motors India Christens Its First SUV Hector
MG Motors India Christens Its First SUV Hector
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Revealed; Gets More Power
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Revealed; Gets More Power
Jaguar XE Facelift Spied Testing
Jaguar XE Facelift Spied Testing
Red Bull FMX Jam To Bring Freestyle Riders To Mumbai In February
Red Bull FMX Jam To Bring Freestyle Riders To Mumbai In February
BMW 7 Series Facelift Revealed In Leaked Images
BMW 7 Series Facelift Revealed In Leaked Images
MG Motor To Reveal The Name Of Its New SUV For India Today
MG Motor To Reveal The Name Of Its New SUV For India Today
Audi Showcases An Unique Virtual Reality Car Concept Platform At CES 2019
Audi Showcases An Unique Virtual Reality Car Concept Platform At CES 2019
Hyundai Elevate Walking Car Project Showcased At CES 2019
Hyundai Elevate Walking Car Project Showcased At CES 2019
Dakar Rally 2019: Michael, Santosh and Mena Break Into Top 20; Aravind Finishes 70th In Stage 1
Dakar Rally 2019: Michael, Santosh and Mena Break Into Top 20; Aravind Finishes 70th In Stage 1
Oracle's Larry Ellison Invests $1 Billion In Tesla
Oracle's Larry Ellison Invests $1 Billion In Tesla
TVS, Hero And Bajaj Seek GST Rate Cut On Two-Wheelers
TVS, Hero And Bajaj Seek GST Rate Cut On Two-Wheelers
CES 2019: Nvidia Drive AutoPilot Level 2+ Is World's First Commercially Available Autonomous Driving Solution
CES 2019: Nvidia Drive AutoPilot Level 2+ Is World's First Commercially Available Autonomous Driving Solution
EV Startup Byton Aims To Raise $500 Million To Fund Growth
EV Startup Byton Aims To Raise $500 Million To Fund Growth
Top 5 Motorcycling New Year Resolutions
Top 5 Motorcycling New Year Resolutions

Latest Cars

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

₹ 8.2 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.7
Hyundai Xcent

Hyundai Xcent

₹ 6.3 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz CLS

Mercedes-Benz CLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW M2

BMW M2

₹ 94.53 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.33 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 32.04 - 35.58 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 8.52 - 12.72 Lakh *
Hyundai 2018 Santro
Hyundai 2018 Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 6.04 - 10.55 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
View More
x
TVS, Hero And Bajaj Seek GST Rate Cut On Two-Wheelers
TVS, Hero And Bajaj Seek GST Rate Cut On Two-Wheelers
MG Motors India Christens Its First SUV Hector
MG Motors India Christens Its First SUV Hector
Oracle's Larry Ellison Invests $1 Billion In Tesla
Oracle's Larry Ellison Invests $1 Billion In Tesla
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities