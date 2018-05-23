100th Bugatti Chiron Delivered; 400 More To Go

Bugatti is celebrating the production and delivery of the 100th unit of the Chiron. This week, the car left "L'Atelier" at Bugatti's headquarters in Molsheim, goes to a customer from the Arabian Peninsula, who has opted for an especially attractive configuration. The outer skin of the car consists entirely of dark blue carbon, supplied with a matt finish for the first time. The paintwork of the iconic Bugatti side line in Italian red and the wheels in mink black creates a pronounced contrast. In the full-leather interior, red is the dominant colour. The price of this car is about 2.85 million Euros.



Stephan Winkelmann, President of Bugatti Automobiles said "I find the 100th Chiron especially pleasing. It is dynamic and elegant in equal measure. This car shows that Bugatti produces highly individualized masterpieces of automobile craftsmanship that are simply unparalleled."



With extremely well-filled order books, production of the Chiron is running at full speed. About 70 cars leave the Bugatti factory every year. Only 500 Chiron vehicles in total will be produced.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.