10 Steps To Upload Your Vehicle Documents & Driving Licence In A DigiLocker

It is mandatory to carry your vehicle documents in your vehicle at all times. The documents, along with your driving licence need to be on you, when inside a vehicle and the traffic police can penalise you if you aren't carrying the same. That said, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has tied up with a cloud-based platform - DigiLocker - that allows you to carry digital copies of your documents on your desktop or mobile devices. DigiLocker is directly integrated with the National Register, which is the national database of vehicle registration data across the country. While the digitisation of documents isn't mandatory yet, it can save you from those hefty fines. Here are 10 steps to upload your vehicle documents and driving licence in a DigiLocker account.

The DigiLocker account is complete free and one can create an account by registering their mobile number on the app. The app authenticates the mobile number by sending an OTP (one-time password), which is followed by creating a username and password. You are then asked to provide the Aadhar number, which adds most of the other details into the DigiLocker's system including the date of birth. Please note that the details on the Aadhar Card and the Driving Licence need to match for the DigiLocker to accept your records for a digital copy. Users need to add their Driving Licence number in the system that verifies the same with the MoRTH records. Once matched, the DigiLocker will fetch the data for the licence directly from the centralised system in a realtime. The data pulled from the records comes with a time stamp for record keeping purposes. It is important that your driving licence has been updated with the local Regional Transport Office (RTO). If the DL number does not exist in the MoRTH records, DigiLocker will not accept a digital copy of your driving licence. Your vehicle documents follow next and need include the Registration Certificate (RC), insurance, and Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate. DigiLocker allows you to make different folders for uploading documents, which will come handy for those with owning multiple vehicles. With a digital signature, the digital RC and DL in a DigiLocker can be spot verified for authenticity, either with the MoRTH digital signature on the documents or by scanning the QR code. Do note the the government recognises digital documents saved with DigiLocker or mParivahan apps under the Motor Vehicles Act 1988, and traffic officials have to accept the same. They cannot force you to furnish original documents. Digital driving licence and vehicle registration copies also minimise the use of physical documents. Remember, just photos or scanned copies of the original documents will not be accepted by traffic officials.

