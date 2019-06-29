10 Cars That Paved The Way For Jaguar Land Rover's Decade Long Journey In India

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has recently completed ten years in the Indian car market. The company has been a wholly owned subsidiary of home-grown automaker Tata Motors since June 2008, when it acquired the British marque from Ford Motor Company. As one of the leading luxury car brands in the Indian automotive space, JLR India has achieved several milestones in its decade long journey so far. From its iconic sports car, the Jaguar F-Type, to the much recently introduced Range Rover Velar SUV, we have seen a host of important launches in the last ten years. Here are ten JLR cars that paved the road for the Tata Motors-owned British carmaker in India.

Land Rover Freelander 2:

India got the second-gen Land Rover Freelander 2 after the SUVs global launch in 2008

The Land Rover Freelander 2 has been one of the most important SUVs from the British carmaker. It was the second-gen Freelander 2 that actually came to India and that too right after its global launch in 2008. The Freelander 2 was the entry-level SUV in the carmaker's line-up and possibly one of the best-selling models for Land Rover India. In fact, in 2009, JLR has sold 37,909 units of the Land Rover Freelander 2 worldwide. The Freelander 2 TD4_e, was also the world's first SUV to get an intelligent stop/start system. In 2015, the Freelander 2 was replaced by the Discovery Sport as the company's most affordable SUV.

Jaguar F-Type:

Jaguar F-Type first came to India in 2014 in its Coupe avatar

The F-Type is undoubtedly one of the most popular Jaguar models to be launched in India till date. It has been the flagship car in Jaguar's Indian line-up and is offered in both coupe as well as convertible body types. While globally it was the convertible that was first launched in 2013, the F-Type first came to India in 2014 in its Coupe avatar, offered in two engine options - 3.0-litre, Supercharged, V6 and a 5.0-litre, Supercharged, V8.

Range Rover Evoque:

Range Rover Evoque Convertible which was launched in India last year in March

The Range Rover Evoque is possibly one of the top-sellers in Land Rover India's line-up right now. The SUV was the first Land Rover SUV to be assembled locally at the company Pune plant in 2015. Since then the carmaker has introduced several major and minor updates for the SUV in India, including the Range Rover Evoque Convertible which was launched in India last year in March. Globally, Land Rover has already showcased the second-generation RR Evoque, which is likely to reach our shores later this year.

Jaguar XF:

Jaguar XF's local production in India commenced with the second-generation model in 2017

Jaguar has launched both the first as well as the second generation of the XF mid-size executive sedan in India. While the first-gen XF came to India as completely knocked down (CKD) models, Jaguar launched the second-generation model in 2016, and a year later began local production of the sedan. The XF was also one of the first models to be designed by JLR's legendary designer, Ian Cullam.

Jaguar XJ:

JLR India launched a new variant of the XJ in India called the XJ50 to celebrate 50 years of the flagship sedan

The Jaguar XJ is the company's full-size luxury saloon and its flagship sedan in India. The current-generation model sold in India was first launched in 2010 and since then the car has received several updates. Last year JLR India also launched a new variant of the XJ in India called the XJ50 in order to celebrate 50 years of the flagship sedan globally. The current-generation Jaguar XJ is nearing the end of its life-cycle and will soon go out of production. The next-gen XJ is likely to be fully-electric.

Range Rover:

The Range Rover received a facelift in India last year

The flagship SUV from the British marque, the Range Rover has always had a niche in the Indian car market. In addition to regular buyers, the full-size luxury SUV has been a popular choice among many celebrities in India. It was just last year that the company introduced the 2018 Range Rover Facelift in India. It's also said that the success of Jaguar Land Rover since its formation in 2008 is reflected largely in the rising sales of the Range Rover.

Jaguar XE:

The Jaguar XE is the most affordable Jaguar model sold in India right now

The Jaguar XE is the most affordable Jaguar model sold in India right now, and also the first compact executive sedan since the 2009 model year X-Type. The XE was the first car to be built on the company new modular aluminium architecture, leading the way for several other models that came after. It's one of the few JLR models that is locally produced at the company's Pune plant. The car was launched in India at the 2016 Auto Expo, and later became the recipient of the NDTV Premium Compact Sedan Of The Year later that year.

Jaguar F-Pace:

F-Pace is a milestone product from the company as it's the first SUV to be launched under the Jaguar brand

The F-Pace is a milestone product from the company because it's the first SUV to be launched under the Jaguar brand. The SUV made its global debut in late 2015 and was launched in India a year later in October 2016. Jaguar India commenced local assembly of the F-Pace in 2017, and recently also launched the 2019 model powered by a 2.0-litre Ingenium engine. The Jaguar F-Pace also won the World Car Of the Year Award in 2017.

Range Rover Velar:

Early this year in May Land Rover India commenced local production of the Range Rover Velar

The Range Rover Velar was an all-new model launched by the British marque, and after its global debut in 2017, the SUV was launched in India in early 2018. Early this year in May Land Rover India commenced local production of the SUV, launched at ₹ 72.47 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Velar is positioned in India between the Discovery and the Range Rover Sport.

Land Rover Discovery:

The Land Rover Discovery won the 2018 NDTV carandbike Luxury SUV of the year award

Unlike the Discovery Sport, which is entry-level SUV from the carmaker, Discovery 5 is a full-sized premium SUV offering. We were one of the first ones to drive the SUV from India, and within months of its global debut, the SUV was launched in India. The Discovery has been quite well received, and it won the 2018 NDTV carandbike Luxury SUV of the year award. Last month, Jaguar Land Rover India launched the 2.0-litre diesel variant of the 2019 Land Rover Discovery in India.

While the past ten years have certainly been very exciting for Jaguar Land Rover, the next decade will have a lot more in store for us. Most importantly, India will see the launch of Jaguar first electric car, the i-Pace next year. Globally, Jaguar Land Rover will finally reveal the next-generation 2020 Land Rover Defender off-road SUV that we have been desperately waiting for.

