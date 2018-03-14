10,000th Lamborghini Huracan Rolls Off Assembly Line

The Lamborghini Huracan number 10,000 has rolled off the assembly line, marking a production milestone for the V10 model. The Huracan made its debut four years ago at the 2014 Geneva Motor Show, and it's come a long way after that. Destined for a client in Canada, Huracan number 10,000 is a Performante model with a Verde Mantis green exterior; a colour which pays homage to Lamborghini's GT3 victory in the 2018 Daytona 24 hours race at the Daytona International Speedway.

The Huracan Performante is the most dynamic version of the car that's being offered and features a 5.2-litre V10 with 631 bhp and 600 Nm of torque. It's capable of accelerating from a standstill to 100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds while the top speed has been rated at 325 km/h.

In 2017 Lamborghini achieved a record year with 3,815 cars delivered to customers worldwide, including 2,642 Huracan units leaving the factory in Sant'Agata Bolognese: an increase of 12 per cent over 2016. The Huracan has been around since 2014 and although the general life cycles of cars last for 6-7 years, the rule doesn't apply to high-end supercars. The Gallardo, in fact is the prime example as the supercar was available for roughly a decade. So yes, we don't expect Lamborghini to replace the Huracan anytime soon and given the numbers it's bringing in, well why would it bother. So, don't expect it to be replaced until early into the next decade.

