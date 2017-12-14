10,000 Units Of The Jeep Compass Sold In Just 4 Months

While we always talk about how popular the Jeep Compass SUV has become in India, well the numbers are doing the talking now. Jeep India announced that it has sold 10,000 units of the SUV since its launch on July 31, 2017. The Compass is Jeep's least expensive offering in the country, which is thanks to the model being locally produced at Fiat's Ranjangaon facility. The company has achieved 65 per cent localisation with the car and it's now being exported to other right-hand drive countries as well.

Offered in a total of three variants - Sport, Longitude and Limited, and available in both petrol and diesel engine options, the Jeep Compass offers a lot of options for the consumers. The Jeep Compass shares its underpinnings with the Renegade, while the styling has been heavily borrowed from the premium Grand Cherokee SUV. The butch styling and iconic Jeep design is very much place and the SUV is extremely likeable to all.

The SUV received over 10,000 bookings within a month of its launch, which means it took Jeep India just over two months of time to complete these orders. Commenting on the new sales milestone, Kevin Flynn, President and Managing Director, FCA India said, "The Jeep Compass is proving to be a popular SUV in a short span of time. We are indeed proud to cross the 10,000 Sales milestone and we are confident to continue with this great momentum in the New Year as well." FCA shipped 600 units, the first batch of the Ranjangaon-manufactured Jeep Compass to Japan and Australia in October this year and it is already on sale in Japan.

However, Jeep India have issued a major recall of the Compass over safety issues. The recall is due to the passenger front airbag in the Jeep Compass being affected by what Jeep has termed 'loose fasteners' that can affect the correct working of the airbag in case of a collision. In a statement put out earlier today, Jeep has said that the recall is expected to affect just a small number (about 1%) of the popular SUV globally. In India, Jeep has so far sold over 8,000 Compass SUVs in India but only 1200 units are being recalled and checked by the dealer.

