10,000 Drivers Register With Ola Ahead Of Launch in London

Ola announced that it has received registrations from 10,000 drivers in London in just three weeks to drive on the platform. The company is in fact extending an offer to drivers who will enjoy 0 per cent commission for the first two months after the launch, allowing them to retain 100 per cent of their earnings. Over the past three weeks, more than 10,000 London drivers have signed up both online and offline to drive with Ola, completing the required checks to drive on the platform. Driver documents have been verified and mandatory training modules, created by Ola, will help ensure that drivers are ready to use the platform when it launches in the coming weeks. The development came just days after rival, Uber was stripped of its London license.

Simon Smith, Head of International, Ola said, "We are very excited that a large number of these registrations have occurred through referrals and word of mouth amongst drivers, reiterating their trust in the Ola platform and the attractiveness of our offer."

Ola has expanded across the UK since its launch last year, operating across 27 local authorities. Cities including Birmingham, Coventry and Warwick have seen more than double-digit growth in rides in the last quarter. To date, Ola has provided around 3 million rides with over 11,000 drivers operating on the platform outside London.

