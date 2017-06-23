1,495 Fiat 500s Delivered In 48 Hours

You read the title right and yes, it's a world record. Fiat and Italian supermarket chain Esselunga teamed to celebrate the latter's sixtieth anniversary in business and a competition held by the supermarket chain saw the winners receive a Fiat 500. The two companies handed over a total of 1,495 Fiat 500 cars to their new owners, thereby setting a new Guinness World record and an official from the record keeper has approved this feat for inclusion in the book of records.

A competition held by Esselunga saw winners receive a Fiat 500 each and they all received the keys for a special version of the 500, developed especially for the competition in association with the Fiat Design Centre. The Fiat 500 Esselunga, as it is called, is based on the Lounge trim of the Fiat 500 and is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which churn out 69 bhp. The equipment of the car includes seven airbags, climate control, Uconnect 5 infotainment system, AUX-IN and USB ports, steering wheel controls, and LED daytime running lights.

The plan at the beginning was to deliver 1520 cars but sadly 25 winners did not turn up. The event was held at Fiat's Mirafiori plant, and all the cars were collected in less than two days and the winners came from all over Italy: Lazio, Tuscany, Emilia Romagna, Veneto, Liguria, Lombardy, and Piedmont, according to Fiat.

This is not the first occasion where Fiat has given away the 500 as prizes and this big an order sees a huge spike in the sales of the car. It's great for the balance sheet as also the consumers. We wonder when Fiat plans something like this in India.