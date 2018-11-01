New Cars and Bikes in India

NDTV’S The Car & Bike Show Turns 15

In the 15 years since it was launched, NDTV's The Car and Bike Show has trailblazed its way through the television landscape, travelling all over the world to cover the latest launches and test-drive cars with exclusive access.

The 750th Episode saw the launch of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

NDTV's landmark "The Car and Bike Show" or CNB has just aired its 750th episode - recognition of the show's gold label status in the industry was marked by Mercedes-Benz India officially launching its latest model - the C-Class Cabriolet - on this record-setting episode, complete with a price announcement and an exclusive review of the car.

"The new C-Class Cabriolet is the first ever launch by Mercedes-Benz on a televised show, marking the 750th episode of Indian television's longest running Auto Show- CNB on NDTV. The celebration of the landmark journey of the CNB show with the Mercedes-Benz dream car C-Class Cabriolet seemed like the perfect compeer." said Michael Jopp, Vice President - Sales & Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India.

In the 15 years since it was launched, NDTV's The Car and Bike Show has trailblazed its way through the television landscape, travelling all over the world to cover the latest launches and test-drive cars with exclusive access. Carandbike.com, launched just 4 years ago, is the country's second-biggest website in this space with 14 million uniques. (source: Google Analytics).

Its credibility has been greatly escalated by the annual NDTV Car and Bike Awards which draw and recognise the best in the business, as well as the biennial and live coverage of the huge Delhi Auto Expo, which involves four crews and five live reports per hour for NDTV's television channels and websites. In 2014, The Car & Bike Show partnered with the organisers to start the Auto Expo Awards for Excellence. Three editions later, it is the only such show from the Expo.

The Car and Bike Show has been the first Indian auto show at most global auto headquarters from Ford to BMW, Mercedes Benz and Suzuki and has covered every major auto show including at Paris, Frankfurt, Geneva, New York - the first to do so.

It has also been the only collaborator of Global NCAP, the car safety programme, in conducting crash tests for Indian cars to see how they perform on basic safety parameters. This has resulted in massive changes in regulations and safety policies for new cars in India.

The show has featured a whole host of celebrities - Michael Schumacher, Jenson Button, Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Jeremy Clarkson, Katy Perry, Sachin Tendulkar, and Lewis Hamilton.

