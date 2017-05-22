New SsangYong Rexton Review: Mahindra's Next Big SUV For India

The new Ssangyong Rexton's shape, and stance, plus its proportions instantly scream fullsize SUV

The Rexton sports a prominent G4 badge as its main logo on the rear door

The car immediately gives off a better finish and build quality

The instrument console features a 7-inch information display and gets Apple CarPlay

The new chassis is stiffer and more supple, and it will take some convincing to believe it’s not a monocoque shell

The Rexton has the 4Tronic four-wheel drive system

The fact that there is no bounce improves on-board comfort, and also means tighter cornering as well as better steering response.

The Rexton is a smarter, tauter and more practical car

The Rexton gets the 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine churning 183 bhp

The new 2nd generation SsangYong Rexton will indeed be launched in India and that should happen within this very fiscal year.