Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS First Drive Review

Originally launched in October 2015, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno came at a time when Indian car buyers were finally buying premium, larger hatchbacks that essentially cost as much as subcompact sedans. The Baleno has sold almost 140,000 units since then and is one of Maruti Suzuki’s mainstays, bringing in more profits and a larger market share. And now that the Baleno has driven a lot of money in to Maruti’s coffers, it has spent some of that to bring us a new variant. It is a long ignored segment of the Indian car market – one that addresses the enthusiast motorist! The result is the Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS and we are the Buddh International Circuit to drive it.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS Front Under the hood, the Baleno RS gets a 1 litre, 3-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine. Now since Maruti Suzuki has never done forced induction petrol engines in the past, the Baleno Boosterjet engine is completely new technology for it. The engine makes a substantial 101 bhp and 150 Nm. Despite being turbocharged, the max power and peak torque output is well spread out across the rev range and the engine almost feels like it is naturally aspirated, with very little turbo lag. Of course what everyone really wants to know is how the car’s outright performance is! And on that front too, the Baleno RS does not disappoint.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS on BIC



Power delivery is very linear and the RS accelerates well on its way to three digit speeds. On the back straight at the BIC, we hit speeds of just over 160 kmph in fourth gear with the car still eager to accelerate more. Another point to note is that Maruti has not gone for an automatic gearbox like some of its competition and stuck to a 5-speed manual gearbox only. The gearbox isn’t as short and slick as that on the Swift but still feels very rewarding when shifting extremely quickly. Now if you are wondering why the Indian spec Baleno RS is almost 10 bhp down on power as compared to its global counterpart – blame it on the quality of fuel that our country has to offer. When BS VI fuel comes in, the Baleno RS will have the potential to match its international counterpart’s output at 110 bhp.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS Rear



The Baleno RS does get a slightly retuned suspension as compared to the standard car as it is slightly heavier. But a lower ride height and stiffer suspension setup should have been standard given the car’s sporty claim. That would have definitely differentiated the RS from its competition – and also more substantially from the regular Baleno too. So unfortunately the RS has a lot of body roll, especially when we took it to its limit on the track. The RS does get disc brakes all around – which is a good thing – 14 inch up front and 13 inch at the rear. As a result, the braking on the car has improved by leaps and bounds. On the safety side, ABS and two airbags come as standard – in keeping with Nexa portfolio products.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS Side



What else makes the RS stand apart from the Baleno you might ask? The easiest (and frankly only) way to differentiate the RS vs. the normal car is to take all the additional exterior bits and changes. The Baleno RS gets a new front bumper with a much larger intake and lip spoiler. The grille and the lip spoiler are both painted in a shade of grey and the new subtle side skirts and the rear bumper also get the ‘lipped’ treatment. The rear bumper is also much larger and again, more aggressive. It kind of reminds us of the factory tuned hot hatchbacks from the late 90s and 2000s (think Europe). The Baleno RS also gets a slightly larger spoiler as compared to the standard car’s. The spoiler is body coloured but a black or grey contrast finish would have looked very nice too. And now to the one part of the exterior design that we think Maruti Suzuki has dropped the ball on. The wheels on the RS are the same ones that you get on the standard car but in a shade of black. Maruti Suzuki could have easily offered a sportier set of alloys that would have made the Baleno RS look much sharper.