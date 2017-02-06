Exclusive: Hyundai Grand i10 Facelift Review

The Grand i10 from Hyundai has been given its mid-cycle facelifted. If anything this makeover was long overdue! The facelift was first shown on the global variant at the Paris Motor Show in the fall of 2016, and as the car gets to us it is obvious that the Indian spec has its own revamp, that's slightly different from what was shown there. The model has been around since 2013 when it was launched alongside the regular i10 (unlike in other markets where it replaced that car with the same nameplate). And yes it's called Grand i10 since we get a longer wheelbase version - unlike other markets. The car sold here is a 100mm longer with a 40mm longer wheelbase. The car was always a compelling package and that is what helped it earn the NDTV Car of the Year 2014 title!



So the new face is updated with what Hyundai calls the cascade design front grille. It does add a more contemporary element to the car's face and makes it look a bit wider than before. The headlamps are the same, but in the higher specs you have daytime running lights at the base of the bumper next to the fog lights. This is unlike the European car where the DRLs have moved high up and centre - which is more distinct frankly. So that's too bad! But good to get the LED DRLs nonetheless. The bumper also has air curtains above the fogs. The sides and rear are mostly unchanged but at the rear the significant change is the new black insert in the bumper. The dual-tone look makes the rear look beefier and gives the car some heft - again enhancing its size visually. The car gets one new body colour - Red Passion - which is the same colour our test car was dressed in as you can see.

Hyundai Grand i10 Cabin

Inside the cabin it is familiar territory, but with a twist. The layout is largely unchanged, and you still have a two-tine beige/black theme. The seat fabric and plastics do see a change, but the real big new element is the new multimedia touchscreen in the central console. The new 7 inch display houses more features now, and includes smartphone compatibility (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) and Mirror Link.

Hyundai Grand i10 Touchscreen infotainment system

The touch interface works well and also allows you to integrate your phone's navigation apps with the system. The steering mounted-controls also get a voice-recognition button now, to be able to control the smartphone's voice-guided assistant - like Siri in the case of an iPhone. The larger screen interface with these features is only available on the Sportz (O) and Asta variants. The Sportz gets a smaller 5" screen which has Bluetooth connectivity. The Era and Magna variants do not get connectivity options or an audio system.

Hyundai Grand i10 Instrument cluster

The trip computer screen and display in the instrument cluster is still there, and offers speeds and averages. The car's safety list includes a standard driver-side airbag, and dual airbags from the Sportz variant and up. ABS is only on the top-end Asta variant though. Keyless entry is available from the Magna and up, though the Asta gets the smart-key feature and the button-push engine start-stop. The higher variants also get electric mirrors, and parking sensors in the rear bumper, along with a reverse camera in the Sportz (O) and Asta. There's climate control available now from the Asta variant.

The Grand i10 still comes in petrol and diesel with the petrol getting the auto option. But the diesel engine is new. The petrol is zippy and the motor we know well. It is fairly quick and the transmission works well with it. But this is a car we have reviewed before in a sense, since there is nothing mechanically changed on the facelift. You do still get the 4-Speed auto option only on the petrol, besides the 5-Speed manual of course.

The Hyundai Grand i10 diesel now returns a fuel efficiency figure 24.95 kmpl

It's the diesel that held more interest for me, sine Hyundai has brought us a new engine. See now the diesel Grand i10 was the one which had a few people complaining of a lack of power and being a bit heavy in its performance. The diesel is now a 1.2 litre U2 CRDi, unlike the previous 1.1. A minor change sees the displacement going up to a 1.2 litre specification. This also means a marginal increase in power to 74 bhp, but a significant jump in peak torque to 190 Nm.



And you get an instant sense of that - allowing for greater room for flexibility - especially in city driving. There is a very slight touch of lag, but the car feels a bit more alive for sure, meaning that Hyundai has managed to close that one chink in its Grand i10 armour. The great news is that the car's benchmark-setting ride and handling capabilities are still intact, giving it a great feel on the road. It is sporty enough and also slides over rough patches with ease.

The Grand i10 was always compelling and a bestseller. The updates make it a more relevant in today's market. Hyundai has launched the Grand i10 and well, the prices have a story to tell. Prices of both the petrol and the diesel base variants have been slashed and this shows how aggressively Hyundai is pricing the Grand i10 now that it has to match up to competitors like the new Maruti Suzuki Ignis.

Hyundai Grand i10 facelift prices: