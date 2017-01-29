Eicher Polaris Multix First Drive

In today's time and age, multi-tasking is the name of the game. Nowadays multi-tasking is an absolute pre-requisite in anything you do, anywhere you go. A simple example would be that of the smartphone. 10-12 years ago, you had a mobile phone to make calls, an iPod to carry your music around and a camera to click pictures. The smartphone does it all and how. Something similar was brewing in the minds of the boffins at Eicher Polaris Pvt Ltd. and the result of that brainwave was the Eicher Polaris Multix. The Multix is a 3-in-1 vehicle, which can comfortably seat 5 people, carry up to 20 sacks of flour, couldn't be bothered less by bad roads and can double up as a generator as well, (Yep! It can, thanks to the optional 'X-Port' attachment that can generate up to 3 kW of electricity).

(Eicher Polaris Multix- In action)

Our test vehicle was a bright yellow, which more than made up for the lack of sunshine on that day. The design is fairly simple, with the plastic body panels are mounted on a steel tubular frame, in the shape of a breadbox with a cargo bay. It looks like a really small pick-up truck. The looks are rather cute and the Multix definitely stands out when on the road. Yes! The Multix is road legal. At least the BS IV compliant variants are.

(With the X-Port attachment, the Multix can generate up to 3 kW of electricity)

The Multix is powered by a locally sourced 510cc single-cylinder Greaves diesel engine which churns out 9.8 bhp@3,000rpm and 27 Nm@1,400-2,200rpm. The engine is mated to a 4-speed manual transmission. The claimed efficiency is an astonishing 28.45 kmpl. Now, once you start up the engine, there is the familiar clatter of a diesel engine which hits you right away but cabin itself is vibe-free and the NVH levels are not deafening either.

(Eicher Polaris Multix- Rear badge)

As you engage the first gear and press the throttle, you get the surge of the torque right away. This little machine was meant to pull load and the torquey motor suggests that it is more than capable. The Multix was designed to amble around at decent speeds of 35-55 kmph rather than clipping it on the road. The power is delivered to the rear wheels in a smooth manner, which makes driving the Multix, a good experience. Thanks to the tight dimensions, the Multix has a turning radius of less than 4 metres and handles decently enough.

(Eicher Polaris Multix- In action)

The body sits a solid 225mm above the ground, which is more ground clearance than most SUVs in the market can boast of. With the rear seats folded flat and combined with the space in the cargo bay, the total luggage capacity of the Multix is a massive 1918 litres. The capacity of the cargo bay itself is 418 litres. (The cabin of the Multix is bare bones)



The interior is absolutely bare-bones. The dashboard gets a small lockable glove compartment, the gear-knob and a 4-spoke steering wheel, which is not power-assisted. No comforts like AC, music system and so on. There is more than enough space inside to fit 5 adults. Each of them get their own seat belts as well but no frills such as airbags, ABS and so on.

(The Multix gets independent suspension, which gives it a smooth ride quality)

Coming to the piece de resistance of the Multix, which is its fantastic ride quality. It soaks up bumps and irons out potholes like they never existed, giving an unbelievably smooth ride for the occupants. The ride quality definitely ranks among the top 5 of all the cars that I have ever driven in my career as a motoring journalist. The reason behind this great ride quality is the Pro-Ride independent suspension system.

(Eicher Polaris Multix-Tackling bad roads made easy)

The Multix is can be bought in two variants which are the AX+ and the MX. All things remain the same except that there are no doors on the AX+. It is primarily aimed at small time businessmen such as grocery shop owners, eatery owners and so on. Also, Eicher Polaris will target the rural areas and those who would want to buy the Mutix for recreational purposes. Also, one can get it registered privately since it is road legal. It holds great potential as a commercial vehicle across the country as well.



Eicher Polaris Multix Prices

Prices In ₹ AX+ MX BS III 2,49,677 2,89,621 BS IV 3,19,000 3,49,000

All prices are ex-showroom, Jaipur