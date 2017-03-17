Comparison Review: Bajaj Dominar vs Royal Enfield Himalayan

Bajaj Dominar 400 1.45 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Bajaj Dominar vs Royal Enfield Himalayan Comparison

The Bajaj Dominar's LED headlamp looks stunning

The RE Himalayan comes with lots of anchoring points

The Himalayan's unit looks busy, but is fairly simple to read

The Dominar's console looks nice but remains basic

The Dominar uses a 373.3 cc SOHC motor with 4 valves

The Himalayan feels underpowered for its proportions

The Himalayan surprisingly impresses with its handling capabilities

The Dominar's braking prowess is excellent, especially with ABS

The Himalayan's front brake lacks feedback, rear feels sharp

The Royal Enfield Himalayan is a no nonsense tourer

The Dominar emerges as a jack of many trades