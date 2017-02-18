Audi A3 Facelift: Review

Originally launched in 2014, the Audi A3 is the smallest and least expensive car you can buy from the German luxury car maker in India. We all loved the simple proportions, the well balanced handling and build quality but with the likes of the Mercedes-Benz CLA to go up against, the Audi A3 desperately needed an update and a mid-life facelift for the Indian market. We did drive the faclifted version of the A3 a few months ago in Germany and now it has officially landed on our shores!

Audi A3 28.75 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Audi A3 Facelift Headlamps

The A3 from a design aspect was always a very simple and well proportioned car. It was perfectly in line with what Audi was doing with its design back then, but since an evolution of sorts has happened in the last few years and the new A3 has done well to conform. With obvious design elements borrowed from the likes of the A4, the new A3 looks a lot more aggressive now and a lot sportier – especially in a colour like the red we have here. The new headlamps – full LED of course – are the biggest and most obvious updates to the exterior. Other new bits include a new modular grille that is wider and more compact. There are also some chrome trim pieces on the front bumper.

Audi A3 Facelift Rear End

The rear end also has a slight update with a new bumper and a new tail lamp cluster, which now features an refreshed LED lighting pattern. The A3 still gets the dual tip exhaust setup though. One of the more obvious changes however are the new wheels. The A3 now only gets a set of 16-inch wheels instead of the 16-inch and option 17-inch wheels that came on the pre facelift versions. Although the 17-inch wheels do look a lot cooler, the advantage these smaller ones have of course is a better ride quality as the tyres get a larger sidewall. As a secondary advantage, you also get a more usable car with these new Bridgestone tyres since the low profile Pirellis on the last generation A3 were very delicate for average Indian road conditions.

Audi A3 Facelift Wheels

As far as interior updates go, the Audi A3 facelift is still pretty much similar to the older car. The dashboard design is still the same with the screen that pops up from the centre and the jet turbine inspired AC vents too remain unchanged. Audi has added a wireless charging cubbyhole in the centre console but has sacrificed features like a start stop button which is an absolute essential in any new car today!

Audi A3 Facelift Interior

Now one of the disappointing bits about the new A3 is the fact that the virtual cockpit, which is the big LCD screen that replaces the gauges in the instrument cluster is absent from the India spec car. And honestly, we are surprised that the Audi hasn’t brought this into India because that would have definitely been a very differentiating factor in the segment that the A3 sits in. Some other missing features include the start-stop button and surprisingly, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. However, you do get navigation and a reversing camera. The seats and interior space remain the same but the A3 now gets an all black interior spec as compared to the black and beige that the older car got. Although there is a large chunk of the Indian population that still prefers a beige interior, the black fits the A3’s sportier characteristics better.

Audi A3 Facelift Central Screen

Mechanically, the Audi A3 still gets the same 2.0 litre 4-cylinder turbocharged engine that makes 139 bhp of peak power and 320 Nm of peak torque. The A3 is still only available with a front wheel drive setup and a 6-speed DSG gearbox for the diesel engine. Now, the diesel powered A3 isnt exactly a car that will scorch tarmac but it is more powerful and quicker than its rivals. NVH levels seem to have improved in the newer car slightly and the A3 still feels like a really well sorted and solid package.

Audi A3 Facelift Side Profile

But what is more interesting is the new petrol powered A3 with the new engine. The older A3 had a 1.8 litre engine from the likes of the Skoda Octavia but the new one gets the smaller 1.4 litre TFSI that also comes in the new A4. Power is down from about 180 bhp to 145 bhp and you can tell. But, it isn’t a slow coach. The newer A3 feels a little nimbler with its smaller and lighter engine and definitely feels buzzy too! It still is a fun little car. But, what this engine really needed to go along with the 7-speed DSG are the paddle shifters and sadly that is missing from the facelift too. Which is strange as the older car did have it! Of course, smaller engines means better fuel economy and Audi claims 19.20 kmpl on the A3 petrol.

Audi A3 Facelift with new petrol engine

As we mentioned earlier, the Bridgestone tyres with more sidewall are definitely more comfortable and far less noisier than the older and larger Pirelli tyres were. The smaller wheels do mean noticeably better ride comfort and a bit of a sacrifice on the handling front but this front wheel drive chassis is still one of the best in the segment. There is just a slight bit more body role as compared to the older car though but it is something that is barely noticeable in general driving conditions.

Audi A3 Facelift badges

As an entry into the luxury car space, the Audi A3 isnt the first car that comes to ones mind for most people and that is quite unfortunate as it is a very very capable car and even has a distinct hint of sportiness in a color like the red seen here. Of course, this year, this segment will see a lot more action with the BMW 1 Series Sedan joining in too. Audi might have given some new features like the LED headlamps and taken a few away like the start stop button but the A3 still remains one of the most potent cars in its segment. And the new smaller engine makes it a fun and fuel-efficient package all at the same time.