2017 KTM 390 Duke First Ride Review

The 2017 390 Duke has been designed by KTM's in-house firm - KISKA

The 2017 390 Duke LED Headlight comprises of 20 LEDs

2017 KTM 390 Duke LCD Instrument Console

2017 KTM 390 Duke Switchgear

The new 390 has matured in performance and sounds better too

The 2017 390 Duke benefits from a sophisticated suspension setup

The 2017 KTM 390 Duke gets a bigger front brake assembly

The 2017 390 Duke is around ₹ 20,000 more expensive than the older version