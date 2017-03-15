Yamaha Targets Exports Of 2.2 Lakh Units In 2017

India Yamaha Motor Private Limited (IYM), the Indian arm of the Japanese two-wheeler major, is planning to export over 2.2 lakh scooters and motorcycles from its manufacturing plants in India, Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group Companies, Hiroaki Fujita said in a statement. Yamaha also intends to sell over 10 lakh two wheelers in the domestic market in 2017. Fujita was speaking at the Annual Suppliers Conference of India Yamaha at Greater Noida, which was organised to share last year's results for sales and production and current year's sales and production plan.

"Our target for this year is to achieve 1 million unit sales in domestic market and 2.2 lakh unit sales for exports market. In addition, we also need to reinforce the Indian parts export business in order to contribute to Yamaha business globally. While doing so, we must continue with our focus on the 'Quality' of our parts and products", Fujita said.

India Yamaha has three plants in India, with two-wheeler manufacturing units at Greater Noida and Chennai, with a combined production capacity of over 12 lakh units. The company's first plant in India, at Faridabad, is currently used for producing spare parts for the domestic as well as international market. In the initial years when Yamaha forayed into India with a joint venture in the 1980s, the Faridabad plant was the main manufacturing hub, producing cult two-stroke models like the Yamaha RX100 and the legendary parallel-twin engine Yamaha RD350.

In 2016, India Yamaha sold 7.86 lakh two-wheelers, with over 50 per cent overall sales coming from scooters. Overall though, India Yamaha accounts for just 4.37 per cent market share of the two-wheeler market, and in the scooter market, Yamaha secures fourth position with just 7.61 per cent market share. Yamaha's scooter models include the Cygnus Ray-ZR, Fascino, Cygnus Alpha and Cygnus Ray Z, all based on Yamaha's 113 cc engine. India Yamaha's motorcycle range is more comprehensive, right from the commuter class 110 cc Saluto RX, 125 cc Saluto, and an entire range of 150 cc models based on the FZ series as well as the recently launched FZ25.