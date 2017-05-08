Yamaha Riders Lead Merzouga Rally Stage 1

The eighth edition of the Afriquia Merouga Rally has kicked off on 7 May 2017 with the prologue and first special stage. The first day started with a session of free practices in the morning, followed by a 2 km prologue in dunes. Then it was time for the 41 km Special Stage 1. Team Yamaha took podium at the end of the first stage of the rally, with Xavier de Soultrait finishing on top of the provisional classification. Franco Caimi (Yamaha) and Alessandro Botturi (Yamaha) finished in second and third positions respectively. KTM's Gerard Farres took fourth position, followed closely by Joaquim Rodrigues of Hero MotoSports Rally Team in fifth position.

Three Indians are participating in this year's Merzouga Rally. C S Santosh of Hero MotoSports Team Rally, and Sherco-TVS team members Aravind KP and Abdul Wahid Tanveer. At the end of Stage 1, Santosh finished on 16th place overall, while Aravind KP finished at 20th place. Abdul Wahid Tanveer who got a wildcard entry due to his performance at the India Baja 2017 is at 84th position. Juan Pedrero of the Sherco TVS rally team is in 7th position after Stage 1, while teammate Adrien Metge is on 11th position. Day 2 will include a 188 km long stage which will bring the competitors to discover the Erg Chebbi sand dunes.

2017 Merzouga Rally has 144 participating vehicles

The first day of the Merzouga Rally saw the Yamaha Factory Team launch the line-up that will compete in the Dakar 2018. "We are happy to announce that Xavier de Soultrait and Franco Caimi will be the factory riders alongside Adrien Van Beveren and Rodney Faggotter," Yamaha boss Jose Leloir said. "We are at the Afriquia Merzouga Rally for the fifth time and it's a great training ground and nice competition for the riders and the machines."

88 participants of 2017 Merzouga Rally are on bikes

In all, 144 vehicles are participating in the rally - including 88 bikes, 23 quads and 33 SidebySide vehicles - for a total of 178 competitors from 27 different nationalities. The Merzouga Rally is part of the Dakar Challenge, and 82 competitors are enrolled in the Dakar Challenge to win a free entry into the Dakar 2018 in the bike and SxS categories. The Afriquia Merzouga Rally pursues the objectives of being a must-do event in the preparation for the official teams for the Dakar, and also offers a springboard for amateurs who want to try their luck.