Yamaha FZ25: 10 Things You Need To Know

Filling the void that Yamaha had left in the quarter litre performance bike space, the much anticipated Yamaha FZ25 has finally gone on sale in India. Its an all-new naked street-fighter from the Japanese marque for India and the company has priced it very competitively at ₹ 1.19 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Currently the bike is the most affordable 250 cc motorcycle in India and marks Yamaha's concentration back to the performance space. While was mum about its all-new offering for a while now, but we have all the answers now and here's everything you need to know about the all-new Yamaha FZ25.

Yamaha FZ 25 1.27 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)

Yamaha FZ25