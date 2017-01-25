Yamaha FZ vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V vs Honda CBR250R - Spec Comparison

Quite a surprise, the recently launched Yamaha FZ25 has managed to catapult the Japanese brand back in the Indian performance motorcycle space. The FZ25 is an interesting model will appreciable figures and a stellar price of ₹ 1.19 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is quite tempting if you ask us. However, the 200-250 cc is a highly competitive one and has shown exceptional growth in recent years. But how does the FZ25 fair against some established rivals like the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Honda CBR250R. There is also the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 that locks horns with the FZ25, but since the 2017 model is yet to go on sale, we will reserve our judgement until the launch takes place.

Design

Without a doubt, the Yamaha FZ25 looks appealing. The muscular, beefed up stance, slender headlamp, split seats and sharp lines work well for the bike. The styling is an evolution of the FZ series, but gets several elements from Yamaha's global MT-Series as well that we really like. In comparison, the TVS Apache 200 gets sharp lines coupled with a muscular tone. The styling is modern and intended to look sporty while also being city friendly. That's why, the Apache does not look as bulky or intimidating as the FZ25 does.

The third contender matches the Yamaha FZ25 in displacement but is a full faired offering. The Honda CBR250R has been around since 2011 and takes inspiration from the bigger Honda VFR. Despite the number of years, the Honda has managed to age slowly but age nevertheless. The styling isn't as sharp as the other two rivals and the CBR turns out to be the most neutral bike here.

Features

Both the Yamaha FZ25 and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V are neck-to-neck on the features front. The FZ comes with full LED headlamps, a first in the 250 cc segment, while also getting Auto Headlamp On (AHO) function as standard, both of which are missed on rivals. You also get a digital instrument cluster, but the one on the Apache offers a lot more information. The CBR makes do with an analog-digital unit.

On the mechanical front, all bikes get telescopic forks up front and a monoshock suspension setup at the rear. Braking performance comes from dual discs at the front and rear. However, this is where the CBR250R excels as it is the only bike here to get Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) as optional. Yamaha has skipped it completely on the FZ25, while TVS is expected to introduce the ABS equipped Apache 200 later this year, even though it was announced at the time of launch in 2016.

With respect to tyres, both the Yamaha and Honda bikes use MRFs that are known to offer appreciable traction, while the Apache RTR 200 4V gets TVS Remura tyres. However, the Apache also comes with the option of Pirellis at an additional cost, which are phenomenal and certainly will be our choice on the motorcycle.

Engine and Transmission

The Yamaha FZ25 and Honda CBR250R use a 249 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine. While the CBR gets a liquid-cooled unit, the FZ makes do with an air-cooled motor but with oil-cooling, a first for Yamaha in India. The CBR is the most powerful bike here and churns out 26.15 bhp of power at 8500 rpm and 22.9 Nm of torque at 7000 rpm. Meanwhile, the FZ25 trails behind with 20.6 bhp of power at 8000 rpm and 20 Nm of torque at 6000 rpm. The TVS Apache gets the smallest engine here, a 197.75 cc oil-cooled, single-cylinder that makes 19.7 bhp at 8500 rpm on the carb version, while the fuel-injected model makes 20.7 bhp at 8500 rpm, same as the FZ. Torque stands at 18.1 Nm at 7000 rpm.

Clearly, Yamaha has been tuned the FZ for more low-end grunt and that shows in the dollops of torque available. The bike will be quick of the line and the short wheelbase will ensure more agility as well. The Apache makes for a fast pacer in the city with a lot of usable power across the rev range, while the CBR gets the most enthusiastic top-end, waiting to be unleashed on open roads. Add to that the exceptional levels of refinement that Honda has to offer. However, when it comes to refinement, we are sure Yamaha will match closely. Both the FZ25 and Apache RTR 200 4V use a 5-speed gearbox; whereas a 6-speed gearbox propels the rear wheel on the CBR.

Price

The Yamaha FZ25 is the most affordable 250 cc offering on sale at present and clearly, that will attract a host of buyers towards dealerships. Prices for the Apache 200 start at ₹ 90,015 for the carburetted version, while the Pirelli-equipped version is ₹ 5000 more expensive. The Apache RTR 200 FI is priced at ₹ 1.07 lakh in Delhi. The FZ then isn't back-breakingly expensive over the Apache. Meanwhile, the upcoming NS200 is expected to hover around the ₹ 1 lakh mark.

On the other end, the Honda CBR250R turns out to be the most expensive offering with prices starting at ₹ 1.61 lakh for the standard version, going up to ₹ 1.91 lakh for the Repsol ABS variant (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The CBR though still offers more power, a fairing and, of course, the option of ABS that adds to its attributes.

Verdict

The Yamaha FZ gets the upper hand with some segment leading features while the Japanese giant's reliability, while build quality will also work in its favour. It's pricing certainly makes it more affordable over the CBR, and the budget feel it can be stretched over the Apache. The FZ then will target those buyers looking to introduce themselves to this segment and want something much more without having to spend as much as for a Honda or even KTM. We are yet to ride the bike and tell you about performance but are as eager as you are. So make sure to keep a watch on our comprehensive review and comparison stories coming up soon.