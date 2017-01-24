Yamaha FZ 25 Launch Highlights: Price, Features And Other Details
Yamaha India has launched its next big street fighter motorcycle the - Yamaha FZ 25 today priced at Rs. 1.19 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike marks Yamaha entry into the fast growing quarter litre segment in India and competes with the likes of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, KTM Duke 200 and the upcoming Bajaj Pulsar NS 200. Its equipment list comprises an all-digital instrument cluster, LED pilot lamps along with AHO (Automatic headlamp on), etc.. Details from the launch event can be seen here.
Brand ambassador John Abraham poses with the new Yamaha FZ 25 and the company heads.
The bike will be available in three colour options - Knight Black, Ballistic Blue, Warrior White.
While we are still waiting for the new Yamaha FZ 25 to be revealed we do have the prices for the bike - Rs. 1,19,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi)
The Yamaha FZ 25 offers -
- 249cc single cylinder air cooled engine
- FI engine
- LCD instrument console
- Rear 220mm disc brake
Yamaha says that the target customer for the new FZ 25 will be urban young adults in there 20s and 30s with multi-purpose usage for the bike.
Yamaha India announces the official name of the new 250 cc street fighter which will now be called as the Yamaha FZ 25. The company says its focus has been on lightness agility and low end torque.
Yamaha India head says the company has seen constant grown and current has 8 per cent market share in the scooter space.
Here how the two-wheeler market in India has grown and where Yamaha India stands.
Masaki Asano takes the stage to talk about the company's performance in 2016.
Masaki Asano, Head of Yamaha India and Yasuo Ishihara, Yamaha's R&D chief and Takashi Terabayashi have gathered for the launch of the Yamaha FZ 250
The 200cc-250cc motorcycle segment in India is one of the fastest growing and sees a lot of demand from a younger user base. We have some some huge players in this space - TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, KTM 200 Duke & RC 200, and we'll soon have the updated Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 as well. Bike ranging from the price bracket of Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 2.5 lakh have seen a growth of 20 per cent in volumes over the last four years and Yamaha India plans to take a piece of this pie with the new FZ 250.
The launch of the Yamaha's next big Street Fighter is a just few moments away. Here's what the venue looks like.
First launched in 2008, the FZ range of motorcycles has been a huge hit among Indian enthusiast with its beefy looks and naked street fighter styling. In fact, the FZ 16 was the first naked street fighter in the 150 cc - 200 cc segment, which was later followed by the likes of Bajaj Pulsar NS 200, Honda CB Hornet 160R and much recently the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V.
Yamaha already sells the Fazer 250 in the Brazilian market, which could be tweaked for the Indian market and could be re-badged as the Yamaha FZ 250 in the country. So, you can expect power figures to be similar with the 249cc single-cylinder fuel-injected engine doing duty and churning out around 20bhp and 20Nm of torque, while paired to a 5-speed transmission.
That being said, the previous spy images have also confirmed that the FZ 250 will be an air-cooled unit, assisted by an oil-cooler. That said, it could be likely that Yamaha India has tweaked the power output on the Indian version.
The teaser image that we shared with you early this month was apparently been leaked by a Yamaha dealer and gives a brief look at the front of the upcoming motorcycle.
There have been few sightings of the test mule , but the company has been very secretive about the of the Yamaha FZ 250.
After much teasing, Yamaha will finally reveal the highly-anticipated bike, FZ 250, later today. And as we wait for the FZ 250's launch, read why the motorcycle is important for Yamaha India.
The FZ 250 derives power from a new oil-cooled 249 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected engine. Its equipment list comprises an all-digital instrument cluster, LED pilot lamps along with AHO (Automatic headlamp on), etc.. It must also be noted that the FZ 25 shares some parts such as the footpegs, number plate holder and so on with other models in the Yamaha line-up.
The brand new entry-level performance bike from Yamaha venture into the 200-250 cc segment that already fields products such as the Bajaj Pulsar 200 series, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, KTM RC 200 and KTM 200 Duke, Benelli TNT 25, Mahindra Mojo, etc..
