Yamaha FZ 25 Launch Highlights: Price, Features And Other Details

Founded in 1985, Yamaha entered Indian market through a joint venture. Sixteen years later in 2001, Yamaha became a fully owned subsidiary of Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd and in 2008, it again formed a joint venture with Mitsui & Co., Ltd. India Yamaha Motor Private Limited (IYM), has three manufacturing units in India located at Surajpur in Uttar Pradesh, Faridabad in Haryana and Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu. These manufacturing plants are well equipped to produce scooters, motorcycles and its parts used in models for sale in domestic market and for export. IYM currently has a wide range of motorcycles in its product line-up including CKD and CBU units. Recognizing the fast paced growth of the scooter segment in India, Yamaha forayed into the thriving segment and currently offers a couple of products. Although, a late entrant, IYM is focusing on scooter segment and is trying to strengthen its hold with models like Fascino. In the 1980s Yamaha came up with Rajdoot 350, which paved its path to success and was finally phased out after a successful run. RX100 2-Stroke was yet another popular model in the 1990s which had to be discontinued due to change in emission norms. The YZ series and Saluto models are some of current popular motorcycles from the bikemaker.