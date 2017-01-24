Yamaha Motor India has launched the all-new FZ 25 in India at a fantastic price of ₹ 1,19,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi), foraying into the highly competitive 250 cc performance motorcycle segment. The FZ 25 takes the FZ brand forward in the bike maker's line up and is set to be an ideal upgrade towards for existing FZ urban, apart from bringing the all new customers to brand Yamaha. All set to take on a host of competition in this space, here is everything you need to know about the all-new FZ 25.



Power on the Yamaha FZ 25 comes from the new oil-cooled 249 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected engine which pumps out 20.6 bhp of power and 20 Nm. (Exact figures might change) The equipment list consists of an all-digital instrument cluster, dual disc brake up front and LED headlamps along with AHO (Automatic headlamp on). Sadly, ABS has been given a miss completely. The kerb weight stands at 148 kg while the bike is underpinned by a diamond type frame. The FZ 25 shares some parts such as the footpegs, number plate holder and so on with other models in the Yamaha line-up. We tell you why it will be an important product for Yamaha India.

The FZ series of motorcycles was a huge hit with its beefy looks when it was launched way back in 2008. The FZ 25 is expansion of the FZ series in India with a brand new engine and body. The other FZ series bikes in india are the FZ16 and the FZ-S.

The 200cc-250cc motorcycle segment in India is one of the fastest growing and sees a lot of demand from a younger user base. Bike ranging from the price bracket of ₹ 1 lakh to ₹ 2.5 lakh have seen a growth of 20 per cent in volumes over the last four years.

SIAM data also shows that the period for April-October 2016 saw 1,12,150 units of motorcycles sold which belonged to the 200cc-250cc segment. In comparison, the period for April-October 2015 saw 77,555 units sold in the same segment. This is an increase of 44.61 per cent. So Yamaha can finally tap into this segment with the FZ 25 and probably enjoy the same success as it saw with the FZ-16.

Almost all major two-wheeler manufacturers in India have a presence in this segment. Some of the motorcycles in this segment are the Bajaj Pulsar RS 200, Honda CBR250R, KTM 200 Duke, KTM RC 200, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and so on. The competition is surely tough but Yamaha believes that it has a quality product in the FZ 25, one that can take the fight to all these worthy competitors.