Yamaha Fazer 25 Spotted Testing For The First Time

The Fazer series has followed the FZ line-up in Yamaha India's stable and the Japanese manufacturer is all set to do the same with its new 250 cc offering as well. Touted to be called the 'Yamaha Fazer 25', the quarter-litre motorcycle was caught testing for the first time in the country, reaffirming plans of the Yamaha FZ25 getting a faired sibling. CarandBike tried to reach India Yamaha for comment, but there's been no official response from the company.

The Yamaha FZ25 arrived earlier this year as a worthy upgrade to the FZ 150 cc range. At the time, the company did speak about expanding the line-up with a new model and the test mule has really got our hopes high.

Yamaha Fazer 25 will share the cycle parts with the FZ25

While the FZ25 is a street-fighter, the Yamaha Fazer 25 gets a semi-fairing built upon the same body. The spy images show the side of the bike that reveals an exposed engine and a longer side fairing as well. You also see a longer windscreen and tall set handlebars on the test mule, pointing towards a touring friendly option.

The cycle parts will remain the same though including the digital instrument console, fuel tank, exhaust, LED tail lamp among other bits. It needs to be seen if the Fazer 25 will get a dual headlamp setup like the 150 cc version or continue with a single all-LED headlamp cluster.

The Yamaha Fazer 25 will also borrow the same 249 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine from the FZ25. On the FZ, the motor produces 20 bhp of power at 8000 rpm and 20 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. Expect power figures to be similar, but performance will see a slight drop due to the additional weight of the fairing. For perspective, the Yamaha FZ25 has a kerb weight of 148 kg, which will see a marginal increase on the Fazer.

Suspension duties will be performed by telescopic front forks at the front and a monoshock suspension at the rear, while braking power will come from disc brakes at the front and rear. It is doubtful if Yamaha will offer ABS on the Fazer 25, considering it's not offered even as an option on the FZ25 yet.

The Yamaha FZ25 has an asking price of ₹ 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and you can expect the Fazer 25 to command a price tag of around ₹ 1.35 lakh when it goes on sale. While Yamaha has not confirmed a launch timeline for its new model, reports suggest that the quarter-litre Fazer will go on sale around the festive season this year.

Spy Image Source: Northeast Biking Community