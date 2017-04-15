VW Has Repurchased, Repaired Over 50 Per Cent Of Polluting 2-Litre Diesels In US

Volkswagen said last week that it has repurchased or repaired over 50 per cent of the 475,000 polluting 2-litre diesel vehicles under the settlement agreement with the US government. The company added that the measures were achieved only six months after the launch of the largest-ever automotive repurchase offer. In a letter to a US judge presiding over the settlement, VW said that by 12 April 2017, it had bought back or terminated leases on about 238,000 vehicles and repaired 6,200. The agreement with the US government required Volkswagen to either buy back or repair at least 85 per cent of the affected vehicles by 2019 or face additional penalties.

To jog your memory, the German carmaker had admitted in 2015 to covertly installing software that allowed its vehicles to emit up to 40 times legally-allowed pollution levels. In March, it pleaded guilty to fraud, obstruction of justice, and falsifying statements as part of a $4.3 billion settlement with the US Justice Department. VW is to be sentenced to three years of probation on 21 April by a federal judge in Detroit. Furthermore, under a plea agreement, the company must introduce reforms and also faces oversight by a yet to be named independent monitor.

The emissions cheating scandal, which broke out in 2015, led to the exit of Volkswagen's chief executive, ruined the company's reputation around the world, and gave rise to humongous bills. It will spend nearly $25 billion in the US to deal with claims from owners, environmental regulators, states, and dealers and has also offered to buy back nearly 500,000 polluting vehicles in the country.

As far as the other polluting vehicles are concerned, the automaker's plan to pay at least $1.22 billion to fix or buy back nearly 80,000 3-litre diesel vehicles received preliminary approval in March from a federal judge.

