Volvo To Build It's First Electric Car In China

Volvo will build its first fully electric car in China and the company made this announcement at the Shanghai Auto Show. The all-new model will be based on Volvo's Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) for smaller cars, and will be available for sale in 2019 and exported globally from China.

The decision to make its first electric car in China highlights the central role China will play in Volvo's electrified future. "Volvo Cars fully supports the Chinese government's call for cleaner air as outlined in the latest five-year plan. It is fully in-line with our own core values of environmental care, quality and safety," said Hakan Samuelsson, chief executive of Volvo Cars.

Volvo has a commitment to sell a total of 1 million electrified cars - including fully electric cars and hybrids - by 2025. It is developing a fully electric car on its Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) as well and the Swedish company also plans to offer plug-in hybrid versions of every model.

Volvo is developing a fully electric car on its Scalable Platform Architecture

The company has already introduced the plug-in hybrid XC90 in India last year and this one was the company's first hybrid car to be launched in India and yes, it did cost a bomb - ₹ 1.25 crore (ex-Delhi) to be precise. Built on the company's modular Scalable Product Architecture (SPA), the Volvo XC90 Excellence's name, and the price for that matter, bespeaks of the affluence on offer and then some. Among the myriad of extravagant features on offer, one of the most distinguished are the individual electronically-adjustable reclinable rear seats with massage & ventilation functions, and added legroom with footrests.

The company will soon launch the XC60 in India

These provisions are complemented by ambient lighting, illuminated storage, a retractable control touchscreen, folding tables, a refrigerator with bottle and glass holders, a heated/chilled cup holder, and handmade crystal glasses from leading Swedish company, Orrefors. Oh, and it also gets an Orrefors crystal gear shifter. The AWD Volvo XC90 Excellence derives power from the company's T8 Twin-Engine Plug-in Hybrid Electric powertrain (2.0-litre supercharged and turbocharged petrol engine + 9.2kWh Lithium-ion battery). Mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, the SUV offers a combined power output of nearly 402 bhp and develops a maximum torque of 640 Nm.

The company is now readying the all-new XC60 for launch in India and we hope to see a hybrid version of the car too, to make its way here.