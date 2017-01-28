Volvo S90 And V90 Score Top Pedestrian Safety Ratings From Euro NCAP

Volvo has now become the first car maker to score a full six points in Euro NCAP's Autonomous Emergency Braking for Pedestrians (AEB Pedestrian) test procedure for the S90 saloon and V90 estate. The two cars also achieved an overall five-star rating, thus surpassing the best overall score of any model tested last year. Furthermore, with this score, now Euro NCAP's top-three best-ever-performing cars are all Volvos. Interestingly, the Volvo XC90 was the first car from any manufacturer to score full points in the Euro NCAP Autonomous Emergency Braking Car to Car rear-end tests (AEB City and AEB Interurban).

The Euro NCAP's AEB Pedestrian tests are designed to check performance of pedestrian-detection systems using three road-crossing scenarios, all of which would result in a fatal collision if the AEB system did not intervene. Volvo's success in the Autonomous Emergency Braking tests are aided by the advanced City Safety system, which is standard in all new Volvo cars. The system works by identifying potential hazards on the road ahead, such as vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists in certain situations, day and night.

Volvo XC90 City Safety

Malin Ekholm, Director of the Volvo Car Safety Centre at Volvo Cars Group, said, "We work hard to ensure that our cars fulfil all safety requirements and pass all testing procedures that the ratings agencies develop. Our main focus is, and always has been, real-life safety. Autonomous Emergency Braking systems, such as our City Safety offer, also represent a clear step forwards on our journey toward fully autonomous cars, which we see as a key element to reduce traffic fatalities and injuries."