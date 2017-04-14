The Volvo S60 Polestar is now on sale in India at a price of ₹ 52.5 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The 'Polestar' is the performance wing of Volvo, something similar to what AMG is to Mercedes-Benz. This is the first time that Volvo has brought one of its Polestar models to India and we hope that the Swedish company brings more of these into the country. The Volvo S60 Polestar will be added to the existing S60 model range which already includes the standard sedan and Cross Country versions. In India, the Volvo S60 Polestar will go head to head with the likes of the Mercedes-AMG C43.

Volvo S60 37.02 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The earlier model of the S60 Polestar had a T6 engine which was an in-line 6 motor, making close to 340 bhp. For 2017, Volvo has decided to do away with the big 6-cylinder engines and equip the new S60 Polestar with a downsized 2.0 Litre engine with 4 cylinders. The new engine makes more power than before at 362 bhp and develops a peak torque of 470 Nm. Massive numbers for a sedan if you ask us. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission unit with paddle shifters. It also gets bigger air intake, a larger turbo, and electronically controlled air flaps, which has also improved the car's ability to now do 0-100 kmph sprint is done in 4.7 seconds. Top speed has been electronically limited at 250 kmph.

The suspension of the car is now 80 per cent stiffer than regular S60 and it gets pure carbon fibre strut braces at the front for better steering feel and controls. The front bumper induces 31 kg downforce at 250 kmph and 15 kg at the rear with the spoiler as well. As for safety, the Volvo S60 Polestar comes with dual front airbags, passenger airbags and SIPS airbags along with whiplash protection for the front seat, ISOFIX mounts, Emergency Brake Assist (EBA) and more.

The 2017 Volvo S60 Polestar is lighter than the earlier model, by a decent 20 kg for that matter courtesy the smaller engine and use of lightweight material. Other updates include larger brakes, 20-inch Polestar alloy wheels and of course cosmetic updates like the R-Design treatment and signature blue paint scheme. Up front, the revised grille and bumper comes with glossy black treatment and there is also the 'Polestar' badging at the rear.

Step inside and you would see that the 2017 S60 Polestar gets sports seats up front, carbon-fibre inserts and sporty leather upholstery. The car comes with metal foot pedals, carbon fibre treatment for the centre console, and an infotainment display at the centre of the dashboard. The car also gets a new chrome-accented gear lever with 'Polestar' branding.