Volvo S60 Polestar India Launch Date Revealed

What AMG is to Mercedes-Benz, M to BMW and RS to Audi, the Polestar package works in a similar fashion with Volvo. While India has been eluded from the Polestar cars for a long time now, the Swedish automaker will be debuting its performance brand in the country very soon with the launch of the Volvo S60 Polestar on 14th April 2017. India already get the S60 sedan in the standard and Cross Country versions, but the Polestar edition will truly bring out the performance elements of the Swedish sedan.

The Volvo S60 Polestar is based on the top-of-the-line T6 trim

Based on the standard Volvo S60, the Polestar version takes the top-of-the-line T6 version and pushes the limits for better performance attributes. Visually, the performance sedan looks similar to the standard version, but gets the more likeable R-Design treatment with larger 20-inch alloy wheels and fatter tyres.

The bigger changes though are under the hood with the Volvo S60 Polestar using a 2.0 litre four-cylinder petrol motor, which churns out 362 bhp of power and 470 Nm of torque and comes with electronically controlled All-Wheel Drive as standard. The motor comes paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Compared to the standard T6 variant, the motor makes 60 bhp and 67 Nm of additional power and torque. The S60 Polestar can hit the 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph.

The S60 Polestar will be loaded with safety tech like all Volvo models

The interior remains largely the same as well and comes loaded with safety tech much like the standard version. So you get a host airbags and safety assist systems including the Volvo City Safety feature that automatically applies brakes within city limits at speeds lower than 50 kmph in case of an impending collision. The suspension has been tuned as well and made 80 per cent stiffer to handle the additional power output.

The Volvo S60 Polestar competes with the Mercedes-AMG C43

In terms of competition, the Volvo S60 Polestar will be competing with the likes of the Mercedes-AMG C43, BMW M3 and the Audi S5 in the segment. However, unlike its German rivals, the performance sedan will retail at a much lower price tag. Expect the Volvo S60 Polestar to be priced in the vicinity of ₹ 60-65 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it more attainable by a healthy margin.