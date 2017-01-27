Volvo Commemorates 20 Years Of Mechanical All-Wheel Drive

Henrik Green, Senior Vice President, Research & Development at Volvo Cars, said, "Volvo cars are well known for what we call 'framkomlighet' in Swedish - the ability to get you wherever you want to go - regardless of the weather conditions. This is an important part of our heritage and a clear reflection of who we are and where we come from. With the recent addition of electric all-wheel drive to our top-of-the-line products, we have further refined our performance in this important area."
He went on to add, "Electrification will bring ever more flexibility to AWD. You can see the first signs of this in our XC90 T8 Twin Engine, where we have an electric rear-axle drive unit powering the rear wheels. As we move to full-battery electric vehicles and other powertrain applications, we will see increased opportunities to control each motor and wheel independently, based on either the surface conditions or the desired driving style."
The company also reiterated its aim to accomplish advancement in AWD technology too, which would mean improved handling, stability and traction while reducing fuel consumption. Case in point, 'Active On Demand' technology where all four wheels are always engaged to allow for the instant distribution of torque to the rear wheels when needed. The actual torque applied is controlled to constantly deliver the right properties regarding handling, stability and traction at any moment.
It must be noted that all-wheel-drive variants account for over 50 per cent of Volvo's new 90 series car orders; across the entire Volvo range, the figure is more than 40 per cent.
