Swedish carmaker, Volvo Cars announced a price hike in India across its model range by up to ₹ 2.5 lakh. Volvo car announced the revision in prices quoting - "All the models would undergo an upward revision in the Ex-showroom prices by up to 2.5 per cent." The carmaker's most affordable model - the V40 D3 Kinetic, which was previously priced at ₹ 25.49 lakh has received a price hike of ₹ 54,750 and now costs ₹ 26.04 lakh. On the other hand, the company's flagship model - the Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence - 4 seat plug-in hybrid, that came for ₹ 1.25 crore has become dearer by ₹ 2.5 lakh and now it's priced over ₹ 1.27 crore. (All ex-showroom, Delhi)

Stating the reason for the hike in prices Volvo Cars India said, "The increase is due to rise in input costs which affect all models sold in India. Volvo Cars focus has always been to provide the best-in-class products to our customers at a competitive price with class-leading safety and intuitive features offered as standard across models." The revised pricing are applicable with effect from the 1st of April 2017.

The Volvo XC90 Excellence is the carmaker's flagship model in India

One of the newest additions to the company's line, the all-new Volvo S90 is offered in India in only one variant and that too has received a price hike of ₹ 1 lakh. While initially the car was priced at ₹ 53.50 lakh, the current pricing has gone up to ₹ 54.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Despite the price hike the Volvo S90 still makes a much sweeter package compared to its rivals the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Audi A6, BMW 5 Series and the Jaguar XF.

Volvo V40 is the most affordable Volvo car in India

Currently, Volvo Cars India has a much comprehensive model range which includes Volvo V40 hatchback and the V40 Cross Country crossover, the S60 and the S60 Cross Country sedans and their flagship sedan, the Volvo S90. Among the SUVs, Volvo has - the XC60 and the flagship XC90 along with the Volvo XC90 Excellence, which was also the country's first plug-in hybrid SUV.