New Cars and Bikes in India

Volvo Cars Prices Increased In India By Up To ₹ 2.5 Lakh

Volvo Cars India has said that the increase is due to rise in input costs which affect all models sold in India. Price of the entry model Volvo V40 has gone up by over Rs. 54,000, while the company's flagship Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence plug-in hybrid has become dearer by Rs. 2.5 lakh.

View Photos

Swedish carmaker, Volvo Cars announced a price hike in India across its model range by up to ₹ 2.5 lakh. Volvo car announced the revision in prices quoting - "All the models would undergo an upward revision in the Ex-showroom prices by up to 2.5 per cent." The carmaker's most affordable model - the V40 D3 Kinetic, which was previously priced at ₹ 25.49 lakh has received a price hike of ₹ 54,750 and now costs ₹ 26.04 lakh. On the other hand, the company's flagship model - the Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence - 4 seat plug-in hybrid, that came for ₹ 1.25 crore has become dearer by ₹ 2.5 lakh and now it's priced over ₹ 1.27 crore. (All ex-showroom, Delhi)

Volvo
View More
Volvo

Stating the reason for the hike in prices Volvo Cars India said, "The increase is due to rise in input costs which affect all models sold in India. Volvo Cars focus has always been to provide the best-in-class products to our customers at a competitive price with class-leading safety and intuitive features offered as standard across models." The revised pricing are applicable with effect from the 1st of April 2017.

volvo xc90 hybrid front
The Volvo XC90 Excellence is the carmaker's flagship model in India

One of the newest additions to the company's line, the all-new Volvo S90 is offered in India in only one variant and that too has received a price hike of ₹ 1 lakh. While initially the car was priced at ₹ 53.50 lakh, the current pricing has gone up to ₹ 54.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Despite the price hike the Volvo S90 still makes a much sweeter package compared to its rivals the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Audi A6, BMW 5 Series and the Jaguar XF.

2017 volvo v40
Volvo V40 is the most affordable Volvo car in India

Currently, Volvo Cars India has a much comprehensive model range which includes Volvo V40 hatchback and the V40 Cross Country crossover, the S60 and the S60 Cross Country sedans and their flagship sedan, the Volvo S90. Among the SUVs, Volvo has - the XC60 and the flagship XC90 along with the Volvo XC90 Excellence, which was also the country's first plug-in hybrid SUV.

Model/Variants Old Price New Price Difference
V40 D3 Kinetic ₹ 25.49 lakh ₹ 26.04 lakh ₹ 54,750
V40 R-Design ₹ 28.50 lakh ₹ 29.10 lakh ₹ 56,900
V40 Cross Country D3 Inscription ₹ 29.45 lakh ₹ 30 lakh ₹ 54,200
V40 Cross Country T4 Petrol ₹ 27.29 lakh ₹ 27.85 lakh ₹ 55,500
       
S60 Kinetic ₹ 30.88 lakh ₹ 31.64 lakh ₹ 75,030
S60 Momentum ₹ 35 lakh ₹ 35. 76 lakh ₹ 75,030
S60 R-Design ₹ 38.50 lakh ₹ 39.25 lakh ₹ 75,000
S60 Cross Country Inscription ₹ 39.90 lakh ₹ 40.65 lakh ₹ 75,000
       
S90 D4 Inscription ₹ 53.50 lakh ₹ 54.50 lakh ₹ 1 lakh
       
XC60 Kinetic ₹ 44.80 lakh ₹ 45.71 lakh ₹ 90,500
XC60 Momentum ₹ 47.99 lakh ₹ 48.90 lakh ₹ 90,200
XC60 Inscription ₹ 51.70 lakh ₹ 52.61 lakh ₹ 90,400
XC60 R-Design ₹ 50 lakh ₹ 50.90 lakh ₹ 90,000
       
XC90 Momentum ₹ 70.96 lakh ₹ 71.97 lakh ₹ 1 lakh
XC90 Inscription ₹ 80.23 lakh ₹ 81.23 lakh ₹ 1 lakh
XC90 R-Design ₹ 78 lakh ₹ 79 lakh ₹ 1 lakh
XC90 T8 Excellence - 4Seat ₹ 1.25 crore ₹ 1.27 crore ₹ 2.5 lakh

 

Volvo S60
Volvo
S60
TAGS :

Related Articles

Latest News

Comments (0)

 

Sponsored: In the Stores

No Results Found
* T&C Apply

Popular Volvo Cars

Select your City
or select from popular cities